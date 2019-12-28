advertisement

Fans cheered on the Toronto Raptors from all corners of Canada, gathering around TVs in bars and living rooms and squeezing shoulder to shoulder in the city squares for massive public viewing.

Masai Ujiri has long referred to the Raptors as the team of Canada – and for a glorious few weeks last spring, they really were.

“The momentum of the championship race brought fans from all over the country, and it looked like a reunion,” the Raptors president said. “Everywhere you looked – Montreal, Vancouver – you see the fans watching.”

“What we have always said is a team, a place, and if you can put it together and be good, you will have a unified support. We saw that.”

On Saturday, the Raptors were rewarded for their historic NBA championship run by winning the team of the year award by The Canadian Press for 2019 in a dunk slam.

The kidnappers won 61 of 67 votes in a nationwide poll of writers, broadcasters and editors.

“The whole country was gathered around the Networks. Millennium celebration in downtown Toronto. And indeed, an extraordinary fact, “said Phil King, the Globe and Mail’s sports design editor.

Canada’s Davis Cup tennis team, the runner-up in the final, was second with five votes, while Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan, the gold medalists at the World Beach Volleyball Championship, were third (one).

Olympic ice dance champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won the 2018 team award. Only one other basketball team has been honored – the Canadian team that won the 2017 U19 FIBA ​​World Cup.

The Raptors became the first Canadian team to claim a title in one of the four major North American leagues since the Toronto Blue Jays won the World Series in 1992 and ’93.

“Not only did they win the battles on the court, they also won the hearts and minds of the Canadian coast-to-coast, becoming the first team outside the US to win the NBA title,” global special projects leader George Browne. “The celebration culminated in the largest victory parade ever for a Canadian, strong 2m sports team.”

With a lunch collection of players carrying chips, the Raptors eased the acclaim for them. They countered the odds, winning with a team garnering zero NBA lottery picks – superstar Kawhi Leonard was the top pick at No. 15.

The only NBA team outside the U.S. gave the league a truly global champion. The Raptors record reflected the city’s diversity, with players from all over the globe – Cameroon, Congo, Spain, China, England and Canada. The team was led by Ujiri, who was born in England and raised in Nigeria by his Nigerian father and Kenyan mother.

The playoffs were filled with “where you were when” moments and such extraordinary images that will be among the most enduring sports in Canada.

It was a bloody Fred VanVleet spread across the court, a piece of his tooth on the ground a few feet away. There was VanVleet, mouth open in a gourmet scream – with a broken tooth and bandaged cheek – after hitting a vital three-pointer in a Game 6 victory by realizing the series against Golden State. There was champagne-soaked Leonard dancing in glasses in the festive locker room. And of course there was the hit, beating Leonard who famously jumped four times from the edge before falling, sending Toronto to the conference finals and fans in a frenzy.

Water has not stopped to watch any of last season’s play-offs, but sees highlights in the various functions he attends.

“You just see moments from the championship, and you actually remember exactly where you were during those times. It brings some shivers through you,” Ujiri said. “One thing that’s stupid about our job is you’re so in the mood right now, you’re thinking about the season now, but every now and then I’ll see Fred screaming with his scar, or you see Kawhi running and the dunk with his left hand … just moments. They’re all precious. “

Coach Nick Nurse watched the first-round series versus Orlando because he happened to be on TV while he was home one last afternoon.

“(This series) seems trivial, but it wasn’t, it was probably what catapulted us more than anything, losing that Game 1 and playing so well in Game 2 that I say it was where we believed it,” he said. Nurse. “I even said it: If we play like this, we can go all the way. But it’s still amazing to see the man with pictures, from the crowds, and the crowds outside the arena, and really really that how well the team played. “

Capturing the Larry O’Brien Trophy was a quarter-century story in the making, and the punctuation mark of a season that began with many questions. Ujiri had fired coach Dwane Casey, replacing him with a nurse, a new rookie coach, and switched the DeMar DeRozan franchise icon to Leonard, an unknown commodity who would have played just nine games last season because of injury.

But Leonard was treated with baby gloves; The hijackers made “load management” part of the team’s vocabulary, supporting the star for a game of heels behind. And careful handling paid off massively with Leonard’s performance on season after season.

One major negative per year was Leonard’s depression in Los Angeles in the off-season. But Raptors fans were more grateful than hateful, greeting the player who was known as the “King of the North” with an emotional standing ovation when the Clippers recently played in Toronto.

The nurse said the honor team of the year summed up how Canada was “captivated by the Hijackers”.

And the Raptors had never won the award, “so another time for the Raptors – and I think a really cool time for basketball in Canada.”

Tennis star Bianca Andreescu grabbed the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award for Female Athlete of the Year on Thursday, while mogul Mikael Kingsbury’s presentation won his second consecutive Lionel Conacher Prize for Male Athlete of the Year.

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

