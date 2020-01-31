advertisement

John Dorsey was hired as Brown’s General Manager on December 7, 2017. A week later, he issued an indictment against the people who led the draft and signed free agents before taking office.

“You know what, I’ll go into that right away, the guys who were here and this system, they didn’t get real players,” said Dorsey.

advertisement

Dorsey’s comments were directed to Sashi Brown, who was fired after two seasons as Director of Football Operations when Dorsey was hired, and to Andrew Berry, who served as Browns’ vice president of players from 2016 to 18.

Berry was the Philadelphia Eagles’ vice president of football operations in 2019. Now he’s back in Berea as General Manager of the Browns.

Alonzo Highsmith, who was hired by Dorsey as Vice President of Player Staff in 2018 to find “real players”, separated from the Browns on January 29. Highsmith’s last mission for the Browns was to explore the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Week.

Highsmith saw no future in an analytical front office led by Berry and Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta. Highsmith, a former NFL player, is rather old-fashioned about scouting players.

“I wanted to go in a different direction because my football philosophy is different from theirs,” Highsmith said to Josina Anderson from ESPN. “I might go to Aruba or the Masters. I’ll take some time to do some fun things.

“I can also clean my garage, who knows. As far as football is concerned, I just have to wait and see what happens. I love all parts of the game. I’ve never been a defending champion – I’ve worked and worked.” has always been my goal. I hope I can return to the NFL. “

According to Chris Mortensen from ESPN, Eliot Wolf is leaving Browns’ deputy general manager. Wolf, who worked under Berry, would have been a delicate matter since Wolf, like Highsmith, was hired by Dorsey.

Dorsey, Highsmith and Wolf have worked with the Green Bay Packers for many years. They share the view that “vision and direction,” as Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said, was so important when the coaching search began on January 2nd. This alignment was broken when Dorsey and the Browns separated on December 31.

Dorsey could have stayed in Browns’ human resources department, but he didn’t want to give up his role as general manager. The moment Haslam decided to make a change, Berry (32) was the favorite who became the next general manager. Dorsey, 59, ended his 22nd season in the NFL when his time with the Browns ended.

Steve Malin, Director of College Scouting, who was hired by Dorsey in 2018, has just finished his 19th season in the NFL and finished second in the Browns. He is also unemployed one day after signing his five-year contract as general manager.

Brown, as Director of Football Operations, had the final say in the 2016 and 2017 drafts that Dorsey criticized, but Berry was the leading talent assessor in both drafts.

The Browns moved in 14 players in 2016 and 10 in 2017. Only five players from these designs are still with the Browns and only two – linebacker Joe Schobert (2016), defensive Myles Garrett (2017) – are starters. A total of 10 players from these two designs (41.6 percent) no longer play in the NFL.

advertisement