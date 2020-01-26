advertisement

media_play

Society is “strongly geared towards women and disadvantaged men”

Activist and author Bettina Arndt said: “When feminism started to work for women at the expense of men, I wasn’t interested.”

Ms. Arndt received an Australia Day award for her social commentary on gender justice through advocacy for men.

advertisement

Ms. Arndt said to outsiders that society was “strongly inclined to favor women who discriminate against men in all possible areas”.

“I have worked as a social commentator for almost 30 years, mainly on gender issues and increasingly talking about the male perspective,” she said.

“For me, feminism was about equal competitive conditions, equality between men and women.

“I celebrate the success of women and we have never had a more privileged group of women in our society, but let us also offer men fair treatment.”

Picture: News Corp Australia

advertisement