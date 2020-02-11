advertisement

VICTORIA – Highlights of Tuesday’s throne speech in British Columbia:

– Starting in October, families in need will be eligible for the Child Benefit Opportunity.

– Transport updates are planned to improve fast transit, increase the number of HOV lanes and bring passenger rail service to the Fraser Valley.

– High-speed connections are planned with Washington State.

– Transportation improvements are needed as the province’s population is projected to grow by one million in the next decade.

– Since coming to power, the government says it has eliminated Medical Service Plan premiums and lowered childcare fees.

– Construction on 23,000 affordable homes has begun or is completed.

– In less than three years, the government has launched 13 hospital projects and opened 12 emergency and primary care centers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 11, 2020.

