31 December 2019 Carolyn Fortuna

Tesla is a direct competitor of older luxury car brands such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz, as well as even more mass market brands such as Honda and Toyota. It distinguishes itself from other car manufacturers by its unprecedented technological focus and continuous technical updates. But do car deliveries and current production quotas tell the whole Tesla story? No. The story of Tesla 2019 must be combined with nuances that also explore other areas of the company’s sustainable energy scenario. Let’s look at some of those Tesla Energy products and services and view their trajectory during 2019.

One of the most important breakthroughs in the last 10 years has been the mainstreaming of solar energy, which has gone from a research anomaly in dark academic spaces to one that is growing exponentially with little to no government support or funding and is often the cheapest option for new electricity generation at utilitarian, commercial or residential scale.

Tesla Energy is one of the best sustainable energy players in the US. It supplies power to homes, businesses and utilities by selling or renting them out, solar panels, solar roofs and battery storage packages called Powerwalls, Powerpacks and Megapacks. The Motley Fool says that for the past ten years, Tesla has been the best renewable energy stock, since it has grown from ‘making a niche product for buyers with deep sacks to producing emission-free vehicles for the masses. Moreover, it penetrated the markets for energy storage and solar energy. “It is actually # 1 based on stock price growth since IPO. Here are the stock increases of the top 5 companies since their IPO until the point of publication on December 22:

Tesla – 1.560% NextEra Energy – 555% SolarEdge – 344% Brookfield Renewable Partners – 318% Enphase energy – 250%

The Motley Fool predicts that, with a growing number of new energy products in development, Tesla’s stock could continue to drive higher.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk agrees. He says that Tesla is ready for ‘really crazy growth as far in the future as I can imagine. … It would be difficult to overestimate the extent to which Tesla Energy will be an important part of Tesla’s activity in the future. “

During the Q3 2019 call for shareholders, Kunal Girotra, senior director of Tesla Energy Operations announced:

“Our solar installations increased by almost 50% compared to the previous quarter and our energy storage installations, including Powerwalls and Powerpacks, grew by 15% to a record high of 477 megawatt hours ever. Over the past three months, we have re-launched Tesla Solar in North America by simplifying our range of solar energy in three sizes: small, medium and large with transfer and pricing on the website. “

In the past year alone, Tesla installed more than 1 GWh of global energy storage capacity with its current storage products, Powerwall and Powerpack, bringing the total global footprint of the company to more than 2 GWh of cumulative storage. With Megapack it seems possible that this number will continue to accelerate exponentially in the coming years.

Tesla Megapack storage on a utility scale: a success story about sustainable energy

At COP25, Sverre Alvik, program director for Energy Transition at DNV GL, stated: “The energy transition that is facing us in the coming decades is affordable. In fact, the future energy system is not only affordable; it is cheaper than the energy system we have today. “

Battery storage is essential if there is a tax-feasible transition to a sustainable global electrical network. To meet the global demand for huge battery storage projects, Tesla has designed and built a new battery product specifically for utility-scale projects: the Megapack.

Each Tesla Megapack comes pre-assembled and pre-tested in one housing of the Tesla Gigafactory – including battery modules, bidirectional inverters, a thermal management system, an AC main switch and controls. No assembly required. To “start” the Megapack, all you need to do is connect an AC output to the location wiring. At site level, Megapack needs 40% less space and 10 × fewer parts than other current systems on the market. The high density modular system can be installed 10 times faster than current systems.

Our own Kyle Field recently reported on a new 93 MWh Tesla Megapack system installed in Alaska by the Homer Electric Association, Inc. The Megapack will be used to directly compensate for electricity that would otherwise require a beaker installation to ignite (and contaminate). The new battery pack will be installed in the Soldotna Power Plant alongside an existing natural gas powered GE LM 6000 turbine that is currently used to provide electricity for peak consumption in the area.

93 MWh Tesla Powerpack is coming to Alaska to save customers money https://t.co/An0dsBGdU6 pic.twitter.com/rchzCmthNY

– CleanTechnica (@cleantechnica) December 10, 2019

Tesla Powerwall & Powerpack

The Tesla Powerwall can detect power outages and automatically become the main energy source of a house in times of need. The Powerwall is a fully integrated AC battery system for residential or light commercial use. The rechargeable lithium ion battery pack provides energy storage for self-consumption of solar energy, time-based electricity optimization and power backup. Powerwall’s electrical interface provides easy connection to any home or building. The compact design achieves industry-leading energy density and is easy to install, allowing owners to quickly realize the benefits of reliable, clean power.

Tesla offers a welcome booklet so that new Powerwall owners have a handy reference. The Tesla Powerwall costs around $ 6,700 (retail), with another $ 1,100 for the recently updated Powerwall Backup Gateway 2 (see below).

Thanks to the connectivity of the Powerwall Backup Gateway 2, it remains connected to the internet to monitor electricity prices, energy policy and even the weather. To complete the purchase comparison, add an installation that ranges from $ 1,000 to $ 3,000 depending on the complexity of the local process.

During the Q3 Tesla shareholder meeting, Musk stated that the Powerwall …

“Offers you blackout protection so that you have energy security in the event of blackouts. Or, if the power goes out for whatever reason, which seems to be a long-term systemic problem, especially in California. I think (the Powerwall) certainly will be considered an important asset to any home. “

The Powerpack contains 16 separate battery pods, each with an isolated DC-DC converter. Pod architecture and built-in power electronics optimize performance throughout the array and make swapping possible at any time. The Powerpack system can be scaled to the space, power and energy needs of locations from small commercial companies to regional utilities. It can be configured in different configurations and offers more modularity compared to competitors.

With all the potential within the Powerwall and Powerpack, how come Tesla did not zoom in more intensively on these important components of the overall business plan in 2019? During the call of Q3 investors in 2019, Musk reflected that the company decided to …

“(Redirect) resources from anywhere in the company and apply them to the production of Model 3 – restore the production slope of Model 3 and simplify the design of the Model 3. So, for about a year and a half, unfortunately Tesla Energy stripped of engineering and other resources and even took the cell production lines that were intended for Powerwall and Powerpack and sent them to the car because we didn’t have enough cells. “

Hopefully 2020 is the year in which the production of Model 3 is almost formal and Tesla Energy receives the R&D financing and attention it deserves.

Sustainable energy: Solarglass Roof & Buffalo Gigafactory

In 2016, Tesla announced that it would acquire SolarCity in a $ 2.6 billion merger. CEO Elon Musk continues to work to stabilize the division, which saw the sales of a hill drop and the income go with them. Tesla is confronted with a shareholder procedure by dissatisfied investors who claim that the purchase of SolarCity was a strategic mistake, simply intended to save its cousins, and that Musk misled shareholders. A collaboration with Home Depot evaporated, and with few solar-powered roof tiles available and the supply of its Powerwall residential storage batteries greatly limited, the sale did not match the initial enthusiasm.

A new version 3 of its glass sun roof tiles was unveiled in 2019 during a webcast in October. Dres Baglino, technology vice president of Tesla, said during the call that the new sunroof uses different materials and fewer parts than earlier versions, making it easier to install.

Tesla’s mission is to accelerate the transition of the world to sustainable energy. Solar energy is crucial for these goals. The new Tesla roof, a combination of solar cells and special glass, is produced in the Buffalo Gigafactory. The state of New York invested $ 750 million in tax money to rehabilitate the factory in exchange for creating 1,460 jobs by April 2020. If Tesla failed to meet these job creation targets, it would be fined $ 41.2 million to get.

But hope comes forever in Tesla. In the past month, the company has posted numerous offers and rental events for new Tesla Solarglass installers across the country. The products are tested at the Fremont factory under different awnings to protect them against bad weather and passing drones. The first installation of version 3 of the Solarglass roof in California has been completed.

Should Tesla be able to solve its original problems in this division, then Solarglass Roof will be crucial for the overall fiscal picture of the company, starting with the simple comparison that the product is below the cost of an average new roof plus the costs of the electricity that the house needs for 1-2 years. The Tesla roof tiles come with a 25-year warranty.

Final thoughts

Certainly, the transition to 100% renewable energy raises a number of in-depth questions as society alternates from the life that revolves around fossil fuels. Challenges will arise with regard to source intermission, the need for storage and redesign of the network and the difficulties of electrifying heavy transport and many industrial processes. For that, however, we have the technology that we need today.

The signs are well in line with a more consistent focus from Tesla Energy, where a sustainable energy ecosystem will enable homeowners, businesses and utilities to produce and manage sustainable energy generation, storage and consumption. Tesla has finally taken the lead with fully electric transport. Why not sustainable energy?

Since the company was founded in 2003, Tesla’s mission has been to accelerate the transition of the world to sustainable energy. Recently, the Tesla share has been strong since the company’s Q3 profit at the end of October and has risen more than 30%. How much of that value quantifies the potential future of Tesla Energy?

Carolyn Fortuna Carolyn Fortuna, Ph.D. is a writer, researcher and educator with a lifelong dedication to ecojustice. She has won prizes from the Anti-Defamation League, The International Literacy Association and The Leavy Foundation.

As part of the sale of her portfolio, she has purchased 5 Tesla shares.

