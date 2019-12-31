advertisement

31 December 2019 Carolyn Fortuna

The annual report of Tesla 2019 has not yet been submitted, but fans and skeptics of Tesla have already drawn conclusions about the merits of the combined company for storing EV-clean energy and batteries and the big picture of this in the past year. Let’s take a step back and see what happened at Tesla this year and what those events might predict for 2020.

The EVs from Teslas are so exciting, so let’s start there when we look back on the company in 2019.

Tesla reported record deliveries of vehicles in the third quarter (Q3) of 2019, bringing the electric car maker within reach of its target for the year. The company said it delivered 97,000 new cars in the third quarter, an increase of almost 2% over the second quarter. Production increased to 96,155 cars, an upward movement of 10% and a growing backlog of orders made the Q4 image look pretty rosy.

The Tesla Model 3 in 2019

The big news from early 2019 was the availability of the Model 3 standard, with a range of 220 km, a top speed of 130 mph and an acceleration of 0–60 mph of 5.6 seconds. At $ 35,000, the standard Model 3 achieved the company’s long-standing goal of offering a car of $ 35,000, yet could meet the same 5-star safety rating as the longer-distance version and offers the most benefits of a Tesla . The company also introduced the Model 3 Standard Range Plus, which offers 240 km range, a top speed of 140 mph, 0-60 mph acceleration of just 5.3 seconds, and most premium interior features. For $ 39,990 before incentives, a buyer gets 20 km more reach, more power, and an upgraded interior (the “Partial Premium Interior”).

USA Today said “the all-electric Tesla Model 3 drive loves a sports sedan and has advanced technology,” and stated that it was right on top of “our rankings of luxury hybrid and electric cars.” and the electric world does not do it justice. MotorTrend guest judge Chris Theodore said, “It’s the best sports sedan on the market,” after driving the Model 3 Standard Range Plus.

With its low price, low operating costs and expected low depreciation, the Model 3 is in many cases cost competitive with lower quality gasoline cars such as the best-selling Toyota Camry and Honda Accord, and perhaps even the Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic.

The rave reviews, low ownership costs and unique features of a Tesla combined to make the Model 3 by far the best-selling luxury car in the United States. In some overseas markets it did even better. In the Netherlands, the sale in 2019 will be approximately double that of the second best-selling vehicle on the market in 2019, the Volkswagen Polo. It is perhaps also the best-selling vehicle of the year in Norway. However, deliveries to the Netherlands have been prioritized in Europe, so customers in other markets have waited longer to buy their cars.

Tesla 2019 – Factory opens in Shanghai

The Gigafactory from Tesla in Shanghai is already rolling out Model 3 and after choosing a location, the company plans to start construction of its next Gigafactory in Europe in 2020. It took Tesla only 168 business days to get from permits to a completed factory in Shanghai, an amazing achievement in the eyes of both fans and critics.

Tesla broke through at the Shanghai Gigafactory in January, and CEO Elon Musk said the factory will be able to produce as many as 500,000 cars per year. The company rationalizes that by building and selling cars directly in China, it can get its vehicles to customers faster and cheaper than by importing cars directly from the US. Perhaps most importantly, Tesla will avoid the rates charged on cars made in the US and shipped to China.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTC5UOddC_k (/ embed)

Tesla Cybertruck revealed – Dismay & Delight

Any retrospective of Tesla 2019 would be a rejection without mentioning the disclosure of the Tesla Cybertruck. The (ahem) unusual styling was the subject of many criticisms, although Musk had warned that the Cybert truck would not look like a normal truck. “It’s going to look pretty sci-fi, it won’t be for everyone,” he said on the Ride the Lightning podcast.

Sci-fi design did not interest some truck dieharders whose daily ride is a pick-up. Others found that the features that truck buyers want were not included in the Cybertruck options. Would the bed be easier to load in a traditional truck than the Cybertruck design? Others feared it would be too difficult to produce massive stainless steel for the expected exoskeleton.

However, the company has quickly received more than 250,000 pre-orders, there is an enormous amount of positive passion for the Cybertruck and many traditional truck owners have stated that this surpasses every truck they have ever had.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RMJuw_bqaaI (/ embed)

The dimensions of the truck are comparable to other full-size trucks that are currently on sale, but the “tough”, stainless steel, semi-bulletproof design for many makes traditional pickups suddenly less “macho”. For others, the unique benefits of a Tesla combined with new features specific to the Cybertruck make it the most attractive car that will come on the market in the coming years. Some in the mainstream media wondered if it would be aerodynamically efficient, acknowledging that Tesla would probably be able to use his formidable “magic” and “usual tricks” to make it almost impossible for others.

However, you can assume that you cannot lower the resistance coefficient without properly changing the overall shape, right? That flat back and flat nose can’t be great for aerodynamics

– Everyday Astronaut (@Erdayastronaut) December 1, 2019

I have no doubt that you work magically, especially when you consider the importance of low air resistance. I am curious which little tricks are used.

– Everyday Astronaut (@Erdayastronaut) December 1, 2019

The most surprising for some close followers of the company, however, was not the design, but the extremely low prices shown at the unveiling. The prices for what you get from the vehicle and especially the range do not seem to match current battery prices and technology, so there is speculation that Tesla will reveal some battery breakthroughs or at least remarkable progress in 2020.

People are already working on pop culture, there is a proposed LEGO Cybert truck and the vehicle was just shown in a rap video (after also receiving a nod from LL Cool J).

Model Y announced

The unveiling of Cybertruck generated so much attention and was so recent that many forget that this year another important unveiling of the Tesla model took place. In March, Tesla introduced the Model Y Long Range RWD, which, according to Tesla, accelerates from 0 – 60 km / h in 5.5 seconds. With a starting price of $ 47,000 (before incentives and estimated fuel savings), this should easily be the fastest crossover or SUV below $ 50,000, and also the safest.

With shipping data from early 2020 (based on rumors about accelerated production and early distribution) to, as the Tesla website says, Q1 2021, the Model Y is probably the most anticipated electric vehicle – or vehicle of any kind – of the coming year or so.

The Model Y is also conceived as a vehicle that combines safety and acceleration – unusual in the automotive industry. Our own Zachary Shahan calls it “the most efficient crossover on the market, the best crossover for road trips, the best crossover for passengers, the most autonomous crossover for consumers and the crossover with the most Easter eggs.” The process behind the scenes to bring Model Y to the European market will be interesting to see …

#Gigafactory 4 delay, the German government still thinks that #ModelY production in #Europe will start in 2021! Https: //t.co/dEdkKvjRE3

– Tesla Model Y News (@ModelYNews) December 18, 2019

Tesla Insurance starts in California

In August, Tesla launched competitively priced insurance offers so that many Tesla owners in California were able to achieve a 20-30% discount on their auto insurance rates. Initially, errors in the algorithm used in the pricing policy had led to higher insurance rates for some customers, but that problem was solved.

Tesla reportedly does not use individual driver data to set adjusted car insurance prices, because that is not legal.

The policy management and the claim process are handled through Tesla Insurance, while State National Insurance is the insurer. Underwriters take on the financial risk of the policy. Ultimately, it is assumed that Tesla Insurance will become a full-service insurance company, which means that it endorses its own policies. Taking out car insurance is another feature of Tesla’s unique attitude that works directly with its customer base and refuses to rely on intermediaries along the route from production to consumption.

Extensive coverage and claims management is expected to expand from Tesla’s largest car market in California to additional US states in the near future. Exactly when that possibility will arise is uncertain.

Tesla Insurance is launching today in California to offer better rates for Tesla owners. Https://t.co/rDjbEvBxzY

– Tesla (@Tesla) 28 August 2019

Extra range for the Model S & X

Tesla made changes to the Model S and Model X that allowed them to travel longer distances without charging. The update exceeded the company’s own record for the longest production EVs on the road. What seems remarkable is that Tesla has achieved this without increasing the battery capacity of the car, utilizing internal expertise in system level design to increase efficiency.

The new powertrain design for the Model S and Model X extends the range of each vehicle and reaches 370 miles and 325 miles on the EPA cycle for Model S and Model X Long Range, respectively. The company claims that with the same 100 kWh battery pack, these design and architecture updates allow drivers to travel farther than ever before, get less frequent recharging, and get more out of every dollar spent on recharging.

With new powertrains, applicable to all Tesla Model S and Model X variants, the range on each model has increased in the order of 10% to 12% – with the same battery https://t.co/cl4eHXq1Am via @cleantechnica

– Laurent Franckx 🇧🇪🇪🇺 (@LaurentFranckx) 25 April 2019

Tesla sales will only be online – not

To achieve targeted vehicle prices and still remain financially sustainable, Tesla announced that it would only shift sales worldwide to online. Moreover, many or even most of the company’s stores and galleries are closed. However, when this article was ready to be printed, the Tesla website listed several dozen physical stores.

At the time of the announcement, magazines responded to the Tesla announcement to withdraw from physical stores as “risky” (CNN Business) and a “sign of unrest” (New York Times). Even many Tesla fans have panicked, not to mention the staff in stores around the world.

Quite soon after the first announcement, however, Tesla acknowledged that it had “carefully evaluated every Tesla store location” and decided to keep many more stores open than previously announced. The company maintained that it would continue to evaluate the financial profitability over the following months and the usefulness of individual stores.

Tesla Infotainment & Autonomy

In the second half of 2019, Tesla implemented something that owners had long wanted and long had expected: the ability to view Netflix, YouTube and Hulu in the car. The company also introduced Caraoke, more options for streaming music (including the long-requested Spotify in the US) and numerous games. In other words, a Tesla is now like a second living room.

It also introduced Sentry mode to help owners catch thieves, vandals and cute videos of passers-by.

On the autonomous front, Tesla has repeatedly improved the possibilities and visualisations of Tesla Autopilot (in particular the Land Change and Navigate on Autopilot function) and rolled out Smart Summon, with which Tesla owners can call their car to them from a parking space.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ABa3FK6At0 (/ embed)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d9dDjJdLcmI (/ embed)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l17wISyhp98 (/ embed)

Final thoughts for All-Electric Tesla 2019

Eles Musk, CEO of Tesla, does not let any challenge dampen his belief that his company will exceed the odds. Income, efficiency and profit are likely to increase significantly for Tesla, Inc. in the coming years (and I assume that the share price of the company is, but do not consider this as investment advice). Optimism does not only prevail for the company’s fully electric vehicle line. Tesla’s ability to turn sunlight into clean energy with solar panels on an existing roof, or to power an entire village, or to provide grid alternatives for utility companies, is more than big news – it is the pivotal axis of the fiscal future from the company.

In the next segment of this “Tesla 2019 Highlights & Lowlights” series, we look at Tesla energy products and look at the progress and obstacles that together make up the full image of Tesla, Inc. to shape.

