MELBOURNE – Garbine Muguruza slammed into the summit of Africa’s highest mountain during the off-season, but fell short during her final push to the top of the Australian Open on Saturday.

Instead, it was US 14th seed Sofia Kenin, a stranger in the scheme of things, who made it past the two-time Grand Slam champion to lift the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Trophy after a 4-6 6-7 comeback. 2 6-2 in the final.

Two and a half years after the second major title at the 2017 Wimbledon Championship, Muguruza had appeared set for a long awaited third after breaking from a deep fall in form under Conchita Martinez.

After settling again after a “life-changing” climb of Mount Kilimanjaro, the tall Spaniard was torn through Melbourne’s draw, knocking out the top 10 seeds, including an attractive win over Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in the semifinals.

Muguruza also brought the fire in the first set against Ken, beating the 21-year-old with brute force.

But everything broke down as the 26-year-old’s service disbanded in the second.

She still had her chances early in the set when she had Ken down 0-40 in service at 2-2.

But the daughter of Russian immigrants launched a four-wicket sting and an action to look for the next five points and keep up the service, leaving Muguruza bloated and exhausted after being thrown around the court.

“Yes, it was a very important moment of the match,” Muguruza told reporters.

“I think she found some very, very good shots during the match. Especially in the highlights, I think she came out victorious and just hit the ball very well.”

After Kenin’s excellent holding, Muguruza immediately threw the serve with a double error and watched the match slide.

The stat sheet made for ugly reading for Muguruza, showing that she converted only two of the 12 break points – compared to five of Ken’s six – and pitched eight double errors, with three in the final and last in the point game. of the match.

Still, she leaves Melbourne Park with evidence that she still has a game that can bother her best, having arrived endlessly and with low expectations.

“I try to have a good perspective and not be too dramatic,” she said.

“OK, you lost the game, it was an important one. But hey, I’m here. I gave myself a chance to be in the final.”

She did not stop declaring herself “back,” however, saying she had never left the tournament.

She said the media had been harsh on her during her prolonged run in the Grand Slam desert after her run in the 2018 French Open semifinal, leaving her feeling somewhat tired of the coverage she received.

“I don’t read many things, but I really felt that people … Today people will say very good things to me and next week bad things if you lose.

“I’ve seen myself less excited, less excited about how things work.” (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

