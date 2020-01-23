advertisement

Handmade Burger Co, which has a branch at Highcross in Leicester, took office for the second time in three years, putting more than 280 people out of work.

The company was unable to compete in a difficult market and becomes the last chain of restaurants to fall victim to it.

In total, 18 branches have closed today with the loss of 283 jobs.

Co-administrator David Griffiths said: “The UK casual dining market has faced significant challenges in the past four years, mainly due to the sector’s overcapacity, which has resulted in a significant number of insolvencies .

“Sales at Handmade Burger Co restaurants almost halved during this period, which turned out to be unsustainable.

“It is disappointing that circumstances made it impossible to sell the business in this case, but we must now focus on the employees affected by this difficult news.

“We will work hard to provide them with all the help they need to claim the money they are owed.”

Mr. Griffiths, Conrad Beighton and Paul Masters of Leonard Curtis Business Rescue & Recovery were appointed as co-directors of The Burger Chain Limited earlier today.

What is your burger flavor?

(Image: Handmade Burger Co.)

They said that despite considerable efforts to secure the sale of the business, no one had intervened.

The chain had previously entered into administration in July 2017, but on this occasion, a buyer came forward.

The brand was proud to be passionate about “good fresh and natural food” with the chefs who make burgers from scratch every day, using fresh ingredients.

Burger Co. by hand at Highcross

(Image: Becky Jones)

The Leicester branch had 43 tables that could accommodate up to 172 customers, with more outside seating.

The restaurant has sought to stand out from the competition by offering more than 40 types of burgers made from Scottish beef fed on grass and with different breads, including sourdough breads and buns, also offering vegan, vegetarian and halal.

Aberdeen

Edinburgh Ocean Terminal

Glasgow braehead

Glasgow St Vincent Street

Birmingham Brindleyplace

Birmingham Bullring

Leicester highcross

Lincoln Brayford Wharf

Peterborough

Solihull Touchwood

Gateshead Metrocentre

shell

Leeds trinity

Sheffield meadowhall

Bath

Bournemouth

Reading

Southampton West Quay

Wembley

Administration is provided by the Birmingham office of Leonard Curtis Business Rescue & Recovery.

Handmade Burger Company was founded by Chris Sargeant and his two brothers who opened their first restaurant in Birmingham in 2006.

Burger Chain had filed notice of its intention to appoint an administrator for the 19-person chain during the holiday season.

In October, he appointed CBRE to assess his options for the brand, including a possible sale of the business, but no successful offer was made.

Last week, real estate company Berry was appointed to market the business, which was acquired out of administration by Burger Chain in 2017.

Handmade Burger Co had operated 29 sites before the first administration, but nine of these sites closed as part of the insolvency process in 2017.

