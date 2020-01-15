advertisement

A drunk thug who spotted his friends fighting with a stranger in the High Street in Leicester ran behind the man and hit him on the back of the head, sending him to the ground.

Scott Crowdell’s victim has never been identified, nor have his two friends.

But CCTV cameras near the High Street pubs caught the fight and the images were shown on Friday at the Leicester Magistrate’s Court after professional gardener Crowdell pleaded guilty to treason.

The 43-year-old was on Christmas Eve in the city center and had been drinking for more than 11 hours at the time of the attack, which he did not remember.

A punch

Describing the attack that occurred at 2:10 a.m. on December 7, last year, prosecutor Matthew Dowsett said, “His two colleagues attack another man and, with their backs turned, the accused approaches him from behind and hits him on the back of the head. .

“The person’s hands are raised, not wanting any problems and one could say that he was vulnerable because he turned his back on the accused.

“A punch sends him to the ground. The fight continues, then things calm down. “

CCTV operators watched Crowdell and his two friends exit High Street and Crowdell was arrested shortly after by Leicestershire police.

Mr. Dowsett said, “He was arrested at the scene. He said he didn’t remember it, but maybe it was him. “

The court heard that Crowdell, a father of two from Grass Acres, Braunstone Town, Leicester, had already been convicted, but nothing since 1999.

Azim Walters, representing Crowdell, said, “He really doesn’t remember what happened.

“He went to his companion’s Christmas party. They went to the dog race in Nottingham and were sent back to Leicester to go to the pub.

“He was very drunk and had been drinking for three hours the day before.

“He sincerely wants to apologize to the victim.”

The phrase

Bench president Hazel Godrich told Crowdell that he was pleased that his victim had not hit him on the head and was not killed or seriously injured.

She said, “People fall and hit their heads against the sidewalk, which has dire consequences.”

Courts fined Crowdell £ 450 and ordered him to pay £ 85 court costs and a victim fine surcharge of £ 45.

