advertisement

President of Angola João Lourenço (M) trembles with President Museveni (L) and Rwandan President Paul Kagame after recently signing a treaty in Launda, Angola (PHOTO / File).

LOUNDA – President Museveni left for Angola before talks with his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame.

At Entebbe Airport, on Sunday February 2, 2020, the President was seen by the Minister of the Presidency, Esther Mbayo, the Minister of Public Services John Mitala, the Commissioner General of Prisons Johnson Byabashaija and the Director of Police Asan Kasigye representing the Inspector General of Police, among other officials.

advertisement

The talks in Angola are part of the implementation of the Luanda protocol where the two countries have pledged to end tensions through dialogue. During the talks, stakeholders will examine the August 2019 peace pact signed in the country. It will also be the second time that the two presidents have met since August of last year.

Since the August meeting, officials between countries have held talks – one in Kigali in September and the other in Kampala last December. However, the talks were not sufficient to resolve the impasse over the closure of the border.

The border remained closed and several Ugandans were killed or injured for trying to enter Rwanda through the various porous crossing points.

Kigali continued to accuse Kampala of having detained its citizens and of supporting armed groups that want to overthrow the administration there. And this despite the fact that Kampala recently released seven Rwandans accused of spying and expecting Rwanda to return the favor.

On Wednesday this week, Mr. Kagame spoke to diplomats in Kigali telling them that “he was not going to tell his citizens to return to Uganda because he has no control over their stay in Uganda” .

“We have arrested hundreds of Rwandans in Uganda. And we have raised this issue with the Ugandan authorities. We have families of hundreds of families coming and calling us to ask “why don’t you ask Uganda to liberate our people,” he said.

He said to the Rwandans, “Just stop going because if you go, I have no control. They can arrest you and your families will come to me and tell you that you have been arrested. And there is nothing I can do about it. “

Despite the impasse, officials from both sides are optimistic that an agreement will be reached between the two leaders.

The Permanent Representative of Uganda to the United Nations Ambassador Adonia Ayebare tweeted on Saturday morning that he was “in Angola to attend this important meeting”.

Rwanda’s Minister of State for East African Affairs, Ambassador Olivier Nduhungirehe, said: “With good faith and determination, we can end this crisis.”

comments

advertisement