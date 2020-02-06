advertisement

(AP Photo / Antonio Calanni) A firefighter inspects a derailed railroad car near Lodi, northern Italy, Thursday, February 6, 2020. Italian authorities report that a high-speed train has derailed in northern Italy, killing and injuring two railway workers, 27 people.

MILAN, Italy (AP) – A high-speed train derailed in northern Italy before dawn on the busy Milan-Bologna route. The car completely detaches from a railroad building and crashes into a railroad building, killing two railroad workers and injuring 27 people, the authorities said.

The Freccia Rossa train of the state railway ran from the track at a speed of almost 300 km / h, the head of civil protection Angelo Borrelli told the state radio.

The state railways said the two dead were train engineers.

According to the authorities, the crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. (4:30 a.m. GMT) in the countryside outside the city of Lodi.

“The railcar car was derailed, completely replaced and continued,” said Girolamo Fabiano, a railway police officer to the state broadcaster. “Then the second car derailed.”

According to official information, there was only one passenger on board the first overturned business-class passenger car.

The rest of the cars stayed upright.

In view of the early hour, the train was not overcrowded, with only about 30 passengers on board, the police said.

Rescue workers had to help some passengers off the train.

Fabiano said that the route had been worked on during the night. But he said it was unclear whether this was a reason for the crash, the cause of which was being investigated.

Borrelli said the state railroad’s high-speed train left Milan at 5:10 a.m. (0410 GMT) and headed south to Bologna when it was derailed. Borrelli said two of the injured were in serious condition, while the other 25 were less seriously injured.

The passenger train journey is part of a popular high-speed train known as Freccia Rossa or Red Arrow. His southern destination was Salerno, a port city south of Naples.

Rail traffic was rerouted to local tracks, with delays of around an hour being reported.

