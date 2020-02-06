advertisement

MILAN – A high-speed train derailed on Thursday before dawn in northern Italy on the busy Milan-Bologna route, causing the car to completely detach itself from a railway building and hit there, killing two railway workers and injuring 27 people, the authorities said.

The Freccia Rossa train of the state railway ran from the track at a speed of almost 300 km / h, the head of civil protection Angelo Borrelli told the state radio.

advertisement

Authorities said the train engineer and another access officer, apparently also an engineer, were killed in the crash at 5:30 a.m. (local time) in the countryside outside the city of Lodi.

“The locomotive was derailed, was completely discontinued, and continued to drive,” Girolamo Fabiano, a railroad police officer, told the state broadcaster. “Then the second car derailed.”

The second car was assumed to be a business class passenger car. The rest of the cars stayed upright.

“There should be no more deaths,” a government official in Lodi, Marcello Cardona, told local reporters, adding that, fortunately, the number of victims was not higher.

A wagon lies on its side after it derailed on February 6, 2020 in Ospedaletto Lodigiano near Lodi, northern Italy. (Antonio Calanni / AP Photo)

Given the early hour, the train was not overcrowded, with only about 30 people on board, the police said.

Fabiano said that the route had been worked on during the night. He said the cause of the crash that was being investigated is unclear.

Borrelli said the state railroad’s high-speed train left Milan at 5:10 a.m. and went to Bologna when it was derailed. Borrelli said two of the injured were in serious condition, while the other 25 were less seriously injured.

The passenger train journey is part of a popular high-speed train known as Freccia Rossa or Red Arrow. His southern destination was Salerno, a port city south of Naples.

Rail traffic was rerouted to local tracks, with delays of around an hour being reported.

Rescue workers work after a high-speed train traveling from Milan to Bologna killed at least two people near Lodi, Italy. February 6, 2020. (Flavio Lo Scalzo / Reuters)

Reuters contributed to this report.

advertisement