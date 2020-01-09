advertisement

Molina set Cardinal Newman a 15: 6 record over two seasons

Joe Molina has resigned from Cardinal Newman High School as a soccer coach.

Molina, a former Dwyer assistant, spent two seasons at the helm of the Crusaders football program and ended his tenure with a 15-6 record. Cardinal Newman lost to Benjamin in the Class 3A Region 3 quarter-finals last season.

“I am resigning for personal reasons and will spend this time with my family,” said Molina, adding that he will continue teaching at the school for the time being.

One last time … Thank you Cardinal Newman for everything. #NEWMANFOOTBALL #ASONE ⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/i5hJRDuYgZ

– Trainer Joe (@CoachJMolina) January 8, 2020

In a social media post announcing his retirement, Molina devoted a significant portion of the message to thanking his players and explaining his intention to continue recruiting his players until a new head coach was hired.

“I do it for the kids, everything I do it for is for the kids,” Molina said in an interview. “This is my calling and I love that I don’t do it for anything else.

“I don’t do it for glory, I don’t do it for glory and I don’t want my name to be written in gold letters. I would do it for the children so that they achieve a goal they set, and me will continue to fight for them no matter where I am. “

Molina also noted that he was giving Cardinal Newman’s government a recommendation for his successor.

“I can’t reveal who it is, but this person has my vote of confidence and that person is someone I really appreciate,” said Molina.

Molina thanked his players in the social media post and also contained a message aimed at critics.

“For those who create obstacles, create negativity in the stands or feel that you are the most important person and can manage a program without the least experience, I thank you,” Molina wrote. “You taught me how to deal with these situations.”

While Molina initially withdraws from coaching, he has not closed the door for a future return.

“This is something I definitely haven’t given up on,” said Molina. “The urge for a coach is still there.

“Spending part of the time with my family and trying to plan accordingly is to see if there are other ways to see where the opportunities are and where we could go from there.”

rdipentima@pbpost.com

