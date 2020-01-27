advertisement

Ryan DiPentima @Ryan_DiPentima

Monday

January 27, 2020 at 6:13 pm

Cardinal Newman removed defense coordinator Daniel Burack’s provisional day and appointed Burack as the next head coach.

The 31-year-old was appointed interim coach on January 8 after Joe Molina decided to resign after two seasons.

At the end of the ensuing two and a half week hiring process, Burack was selected by two external candidates who were interviewed on January 23.

Burack joined Cardinal Newman’s football program as a defensive coordinator in August 2019, spearheading a Crusader defense that earned 184 points in ten games last season.

Before joining Cardinal Newman’s coaching staff, Burack was coordinator of special teams at Glades Day for one season. He also spent five years as a defense coordinator at Seminole Ridge.

“We welcome coach Burack to this new position and look forward to continuing the success of the Crusader Football program under his leadership,” Cardinal Newman Sports Director Jay Lower said in a press release.

