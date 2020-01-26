advertisement

The banks of Leicester may be open to more skyscrapers and skyscraper developments in the years to come.

Towers of about 20 stories on the banks of the River Soar are being considered by the city council as it draws up a plan which should shape the way Leicester will develop in the decades to come.

The authority’s next draft local plan is expected to be released next month before months of detailed public consultation.

But the city’s mayor, Sir Peter Soulsby, spoke of some of the elements it will likely contain – including a section on how the city could accommodate taller buildings.

Currently, Leicester, with its compact borders, will not be able to accommodate all of the new homes needed to meet government targets based on population projections for the coming years.

Consequently, neighboring boroughs and districts will probably have to accept more development to make up the difference.

This hypothesis, however, has not proven popular with politicians representing the areas around the city limits who argued that Leicester should start building up to take more of its own future allocation.

Sir Peter said: “I actually have some sympathy for this view.

“Leicester has traditionally not had many high-rise buildings, but they could, if well located and well designed, be part of the mix to meet our housing needs.

“There is a need to plan for denser housing that could protect other areas of development.

“There are parts of the city, the city where six floors would be too high and others where 20 floors would be acceptable.”

Asked about specific areas, Sir Peter said, “Places like the riverside can get higher.

“Some of the tallest buildings we already have are in this area.”

The mayor said that the 22-story Summit building next to the Soar River in Eastern Boulevard “works well” in terms of height, design and location.

Summit “works well”

He said: “This is a historic building on a key road to the city. It’s not to everyone’s taste but it works.

“There is potential for taller buildings in this part of the city.”

The mayor noted that the local plan document to be produced next month is at the draft stage and may be changed after public opinions on it have been reviewed by council.

