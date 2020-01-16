advertisement

January 16, 2020 11:07 PM EST

COLUMBIA, MO (AP) – Aliyah Boston and Victaria Saxon each had 10 points and 10 rebounds that led South Carolina to 78-45 victory over Missouri on Thursday evening.

Zia Cooke and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan each scored 14 points for the Gamecocks (17-1, 5-0, Southeastern Conference), who played their first game since taking the top spot in the AP Top 25. South Carolina used its economies of scale to get 37 points of offensive rebounds and a 62-31 edge in total rebounds.

Aijha Blackwell scored 13 points to lead the tigers (4-14, 1-4). Missouri shot only 27.3%.

After a slow start, the Gamecocks broke up in the second quarter and were 35: 17 ahead of the Tigers 18: 3 in the last six minutes of the first half.

The Gamecocks defensively blocked eight shots. They suppressed Amber Smith, who scored an average of 13 points ahead of Missouri. Smith only scored in the last minute of the third quarter and ended the 1-8 shootout with four points.

South Carolina Tyasha Harris ended the tournament with 11 points and five assists and was the second player in program history to exceed 1,000 points and 600 assists in his career. She joined Cristina Ciocan, who did the feat from 2000 to 2004.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: After qualifying for the NCAA tournament four years in a row, the Tigers struggled to find their way around without Sophie Cunningham, who is currently active in the WNBA and Australia. They hope to build newbies Blackwell and Hayley Frank, who score more than 12 points on average, for the future.

South Carolina: The gamecocks in the SEC game still have to be slowed down or seriously challenged and win every game with at least nine points. South Carolina has an average of 91 per game in the conference game.

NEXT

Missouri: Sunday in Mississippi.

South Carolina: Mississippi No. 10 host on Monday.

