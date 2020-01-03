advertisement

Seriously, what can you get for $ 10 these days? Can you even have so much more for lunch? Probably not if you live in a city, but now $ 10 gives you one of the best values ​​in portable speakers when you go to Amazon. Clip the coupon on the spot and use the promotional code S37W2CE2 at checkout and you can purchase a VTIN R4 Bluetooth speaker for just $ 9.99. It sounds great, it is compact, it is water resistant and it has a battery that lasts up to 24 hours per charge!

Here is more from the product page:

BLUETOOTH 5.0 STABLE & FAST CONNECTION: Compared to Bluetooth 4.0, the most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 Vtin portable Bluetooth speaker provides faster pairing and a more stable connection. Suitable for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Echo, Alex etc.

24H AMAZING BATTERY LIFE: Vtin’s long battery life ensures 24 hours of music enjoyment, it can also charge your mobile phone and other mobile devices, Vtin Bluetooth outdoor speakers are the best choice for outdoor activities

HIGHER QUALITY CRYSTAL BRIGHT SOUND: Manufactured with 10W driver and HD stereo radiator, the Vtin portable speaker delivers clear sound, creating a distinctive immersive listening experience.

IPX5 WATERPROOF DESIGN: IPX5 waterproof speaker is fully resistant to mild water spray and splash water and can be used safely in multiple scenes such as swimming pools, beaches, bathrooms, etc. (Note: it is not recommended to immerse directly in water)

LIGHTWEIGHT DESIGN: The cord design of the Vtin Bluetooth wireless speaker is easy to hold in your hand or in your pocket or anywhere, they are the best universal gifts for Christmas / New Year!

