Kandi Burruss stopped on Sunday evening at Watch What Happens Live. While everyone wanted tea from the last episode of Real Housewives Of Atlanta, we couldn’t help but focus on the color of her look!

These boots are made to walk … don’t make me walk all over you. Hair: @theglamfather MUA: @daryalathammua Jacket: @aliceandolvia Bag: @ysl Boots: @aminamuaddiofficial Created by: @therealnoigjeremy 📸: @tomasherold

She shared a post on Instagram about her look. She wore an Alice and Oliva sequined blazer and paired it with a black catsuit. She was styled by Jeremy, who gave her a similar look for Atlanta Fight Night. However, instead of pairing his blazer with a catsuit, he wore it with a mini dress. These looks help make Kandi taller. The singer and composer is only 5’3 ″. Kandi teamed the colorful sequined blazer with purple Amina Muaddi boots at $ 1,550.00. Amina Muaddi shoes are the favorites of celebrities like Rihanna and Monica also wore the boots of an event in Atlanta. His bag was from Yves Saint Laurent (Kandi has several YSL bags, we think it could be one of his favorite brands!).

Her hair and makeup were there! I love this hair on Kandi.

Beauties, what do you think of the outfit? Is it cute and colorful? Is there too much going on? Take our survey below and share your opinions in the comments section.

