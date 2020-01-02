advertisement

According to the Canadian Red Cross, 2019 was an extremely bad year in Atlantic Canada for accidents such as drowning and house fires.

The organization notes that residential fires have claimed the lives of at least 24 people in 2019 across the Atlantic.

CTV reported that Nova Scotia saw at least twelve deaths due to fire-related incidents, while New Brunswick saw nine. Both P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador had two fire-related deaths

A single house fire in Halifax claimed the lives of seven children in February. They were children in a family of immigrants who moved to Canada from Syria.

In 2019, in Canada, the Atlantic had about 34 water-related deaths. One of the incidents claimed the lives of seven men who crashed landed on a lake while flying a cruise ship last July. The aircraft was en route to a fishing lodge in Labrador.

In addition to plane crash, Newfoundland and Labrador saw at least eight water-related deaths in 2019

There were 14 reported water deaths in Nova Scotia, P.E.I saw four and New Brunswick without one.

