This season, Ira Glass – along with his team at NPR’s “This American Life” – is a guest himself.

In this exclusive IndieWire version, HBO has released the fourth season trailer for its cannabis-based comedy series “High Maintenance”. As the trailer promises, “The Guy is back to keep the mood high.”

The trailer (which you can see below) also promises you will experience a special groove this season when the 1981 Dave Raynor Jam plays “Leave Me Alone Tonight” while Ben Sinclair’s The Guy travels through New York, to deliver colorful characters to your weeds. And he does this with a bike – after saying goodbye to the third season of the motorhome – and a sidecar that accompanies a dog.

Ira Glass, who appears as a guest star with his team on NPR’s “This American Life”, will also let you in on this season’s groove. In addition to Glass, this season of “High Maintenance” will feature new guest stars in the form of Nick Kroll, Rebecca Hall, Larry Owens and Calvin Leon Smith. Guest stars such as Crystal Monee Hall, Helene Yorke, Ken Leung, Julianna Luna Vasquez, Avery Monsen, Rob Morgan, Max Jenkins, Chris Roberti, Becca Blackwell, Chris McKinney and Birgit Huppuch will also return.

HBO describes the season as follows: “With a new friend at his side, The Guy comes to a large number of customers, whose different circumstances, jobs, identities and circumstances reveal the human connection that we are all looking for. This season takes place over the course of a year and focuses on renewal cycles, networking human connections, and anchoring in the ever-changing New York City ecosystem. “

But one thing remains the same: people really want their weeds, and The Guy is back to keep them in a good mood.

In an interview with IndieWire during season three, author Katja Blichfield spoke about her own high expectations for the show.

“We are never satisfied,” said Blichfield. “Even if we did it” for fun “, we looked at our work and saw missed opportunities – things that might come up short. (…) Come on. There is such a difference between something inspired and creativity on call to Example if you have 10 episodes and (you have to do them).

Season 4 of “High Maintenance” premiered on Friday February 7th at 11pm ET.

