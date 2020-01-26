advertisement

High flaring has started at the Fife ethylene plant in Mossmorran as the complex resumes operation after its recent closure.

ExxonMobil had warned the public to expect an increase in flaring this weekend as part of the restart process, which comes several months after the site operations ceased following the failure of two boilers.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) says it is monitoring air quality and noise at a number of locations around the site in response to lingering concerns about the impact of flaring on local communities, although there have been no violations of air quality standards as a result of plant operations.

It is not known how long the high flare will be used, but operators of the ExxonMobil plant say they hope to keep it to a minimum.

Plant manager Jacob McAlister confirmed, “The use of our torch is safe and is necessary to complete the restart of our operations.

“We are continuing to work hard to reduce both the size and the life of the torches.

“A safe restart is our priority and we will keep you posted on progress throughout the process.”

An investigation by Sepa into the unacceptable flaring of the Fife ethylene plant in April of last year is in its final stages.

Rob Morris, Senior Director of Compliance and Beyond, said, “We clearly know that compliance with Scotland’s environmental rules is simply non-negotiable.

“This is why we are continuing our two-lane approach for ExxonMobil. In addition to continuing our monitoring throughout the responsible restart of the facility, we are firmly focused on addressing the root causes of the unacceptable flaring.

“The public partners worked closely on the restart.

“With regulators, air quality and noise monitoring working to ensure a responsible and reliable restart, we will provide regular updates and publish monitoring information as soon as possible on social media and sepa.org.uk/mossmorran. “

