The bushfire in the Orroral Valley was downgraded from an emergency warning level, as a high fire risk is forecast for the ACT as part of a nationwide fire ban.

On Saturday afternoon, residents of the southern ACT were warned that the bushfire in the Orroral Valley could be life-threatening as the alarm level was raised to an emergency level.

However, it was later downgraded to see and act.

“Fire activity has decreased across the fire site,” said a statement on Saturday night.

People in the Apollo Road, Boboyan Road, Naas Road and Top Naas Road areas must remain vigilant.

The bushfire has set fire to more than 52,000 hectares.

Temperatures in the country’s capital were above 40 ° C for a second day in a row.

Shortly before 3 p.m., Canberra reached 42.7C.

The fire risk in the area is high on Sunday.

Emergency services commissioner Georgeina Whelan issued a complete fire ban on the entire area on Sunday until midnight.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr said on Saturday that the state of emergency in the area is expected to continue until at least Monday.

He asked people again to stay away from the area, saying that the visitors were just “standing in the way”.

“It is incredibly disappointing that a number of people have been ordered by ACT police to leave the area last night,” he said.

Dean Sgarbossa of the Bureau of Meteorology said that humidity on ABC television would increase throughout Saturday, which would increase the fire risk towards Sunday.

The bush fire conditions predicted on Saturday were compared to those in 2003 when four people died and hundreds of houses in Canberra were destroyed.

Originally published as high fire hazard, total fire ban for ACT

