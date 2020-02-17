advertisement

Halfway through the fourth episode of the Hulu TV series “High Fidelity”, a new adaptation of Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel Robin (Rob) Brooks, played by Zoë Kravitz, camera monologues as she stumbles, dead eyes and broken heart, down a block from Brooklyn to his local bodega. At the counter, the young and dark-haired saleswoman looks at her. “You wear lipstick,” he says. “No,” laughs Rob, pursing his lips, which are visibly red. We have to understand that Rob, the sulky owner of the Championship Vinyl record store, who is about to meet an ex, a lesbian influencer named Kat, is more eager to please than she would like the others to believe. But, as the lighting dims and the camera zooms in on Rob’s face, something else has also happened. The footage became a luxury advertisement.

I had seen Kravitz on and his mouth painted like this before, from top to bottom on my Instagram feed, like the face of Y.S.L. Beauty. Was it a catch? What matters most is that it looked like one. “High Fidelity” is television look-book – an accumulation of interestingly composed decors that are designed to have a second life as mood board fodder. Hornby’s book took place in the 1990s in London; The film adaptation of Stephen Frears in 2000 moved the action to Chicago. The television series was filmed in Brooklyn, and never Greenpoint or Crown Heights have been so dreamily animated. Brooklyn viewers could play a drinking game called Spot the Bedford Avenue Establishment.

Months before the trailer was released, photos of Kravitz on the set were already populating Instagram fan accounts. One of them was seated on a brown sandstone porch, with narrowed eyes, wearing a pleated schoolgirl skirt and an oversized Dickies logo – a riff on the Dickies shirt and black pants worn by John Cusack as Rob Gordon in the movie. On Cusack, the clothes illustrated the avoidance of Rob’s style, which is his own mode of self-presentation; budding counter-bodybuilder, he compulsively catalogs women as he makes his records. But while Rob Gordon has a complete world view, defined with contempt for the flow of the mainstream, Rob Brooks doesn’t – not yet, at least. On Kravitz, the outfit is the uniform of a street-style maven. She also wears tiny sunglasses like hers.

The new “High Fidelity,” like the female-led reboots from other male-focused franchises – “Ghostbusters” and “Ocean’s Eight” comes to mind – is less a reinvention than a kind of reverential TV show. . The creators of “Ugly Betty” Sarah Kucserka and Veronica West directed the adaptation; Hornby is recognized as an executive producer and Scott Rosenberg, who co-wrote the screenplay for the film with Cusack, is a producer and writer. Like the film, the show opens with a close-up on Rob listing his five main sorrows directly to the camera. (Where Cusack is boiling, Kravitz is crying.) Before she can tell us who’s in charge of the fifth, the executive expands and we meet him – Mac (Kingsley Ben-Adir) – as he prepares to leave his apartment, for real. Other scenes that reflect the film – Rob, in the rain, screaming up to Kat’s apartment; Rob having delightfully unpleasant interactions with customers – likewise feels like an elaborate fan fiction.

In his staccato montage and occasional surreal tricks – Debbie Harry makes a funny appearance in one of Rob’s fantasies – “High Fidelity” sometimes resembles a pastiche of recent New York shows: “Girls”, “Ramy”, ” Search Party, “And” Russian Doll “by Natasha Lyonne. (Lyonne directs episode 6 of “High Fidelity”.) But, while in these programs the city serves the intrigue, “High Fidelity” is too simpatico with the bohemian of Brooklyn privileged to satirize it more than intermittently. . Rob is theoretically depressed; she eats Indian take-out in the bathtub and sleeps with a Scottish musician ten years younger. (Her counterpart in the film was Marie de Salle, played by Kravitz’s mother Lisa Bonet.) A smarter series would have worked with Kravitz’s total inability to appear anything other than glamor. Instead, in episode 7, Rob’s drunk Cameron (Rainbow Sun Francks), drunk and coked, taunts his sister, who is wearing a vintage boy scout shirt: “You are dressed like a little boy! ” As if all the hot girls in Brooklyn, they weren’t dressed like little boys.

At Championship Vinyl, Rob’s colleagues, Simon and Cherise, look on, puzzled, as she embarks on a quest to find her exes, to understand why they rejected her. I got involved in the finely sketched relationship between Rob and Mac; thanks to its dissolution, we obtain a credible portrait of the cowardice of Rob. The other ruptures, explained by hectic flashbacks, were less convincing. Still, I was curious about the satirical possibilities of “High Fidelity”, the question of what it might mean for a young woman to define herself as a harridan who denounced pop culture. What phenomena would she approve and which would they reject? Could she reject Billie Eilish as a conformist? Is she too stuck for Saweetie?

It’s hard to know. In Rob’s monologues, she elegantly speaks of the thrill of record hunting, but the musical references in the series are hardly obscure. The music supervisors (and Questlove, who was a consultant for the series) have Rob listening to Lauryn Hill one minute, David Bowie the next. In a scene at the Carlyle Hotel, she chews a colleague passionate about records, an older white man, correcting him to the date of an album by Paul McCartney & Wings. The exchange teases a sort of revengeful manifesto – Rob Brooks berating a guy like Rob Gordon – and his companion, a nice white guy named Clyde (Jake Lacy), looks at her with hope, as if he were begging that the raging subtext breaks the surface. It never is.

Curiously, “High Fidelity” is fashion blind. He tends to throw out signifiers of racial awareness, but steps back to give Rob a racial awareness. Recalling her tumultuous relationship with Kat, she complains that Kat prefers white girls. The fact that all of Rob’s exes except one are white – and that Mac, too, ends up being engaged to a white woman, who posts photos of frose on social networks – is never explored. Something is brewing between Cherise (Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who deserves better than her dismal bow) and Rob, the only two black women in the series. At one point, after Rob warned Cherise about “talking to her”, Cherise replied with an intriguing beard. “Are you talking, Robin?” She asks. “I bet you feel very black today.”

I loved the eighth episode, “Simon’s Top Five”, written by comedian Solomon Georgio, which resumes its opening scene from episode 7, with Rob, Cherise and Simon closing the store – then leaving Simon (David H. Holmes) take on storytelling. Simon, we know, was responsible for one of Rob’s sorrows; since he dated her, he’s been her platonic supporter. He is his own man. “Do you want to know more about this knot in your heart, the putrid taste in your mouth that prevents you from speaking?”, He said to the camera, as he rushed to his apartment. Then he lists his top five: the same name, five times – Ben, a lawyer we meet in tenderly written flashbacks. The narration is confident and graceful. “I wish I knew it wasn’t going to last,” said Simon. “I would have liked better.”

