advertisement

Refugees from the Kiryandongo colony line up their jerry cans in a borehole in the camp (PHOTO / Courtesy).

KAMPALA – Refugee Law Project (RLP) officials paid a courtesy call to Judge Gadenya Paul Wolimbwa, Masindi’s new resident judge, on Wednesday January 22, 2020 to explore the possibility of holding a High Court criminal session at the refugee camp from Kiryadongo.

Peace Mbabazi, who led the RLP team, informed the resident judge that her organization was working in partnership with public order institutions to expand and deepen access to justice for refugees who are currently in poor health. served by an overwhelmed judicial system.

advertisement

She said that one of the options being considered was to fund criminal sessions before the High Court in refugee camps in West Nile, the North region, the West region and the Masindi region.

Judge Gadenya welcomed the intervention, noting that it was timely, given the significant delay in the circuit and the limits of the Court to reach all vulnerable and marginalized segments of society, in particular refugees.

He expressed his willingness to consider holding a criminal session of 240 cases in March, if the stakeholders, the necessary logistics and the organizational guarantees are put in place.

Justice Gadenya urged the RLP to consider partnering with the judiciary to establish mobile courts as one of the channels for providing services in underrepresented areas of the circuit.

He said this will allow refugees and host communities to benefit from the interventions.

The RLP should conclude a memorandum of understanding with the judiciary to provide mechanisms for the scheduled session.

Wednesday’s meeting was attended by Mr. Simon Kintu Zirintuusa, the assistant clerk of the High Court of Masindi, who praised the kind gesture of RLP.

comments

advertisement