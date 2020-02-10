advertisement

For baseball players, luck generally balances out. For every trip with the burning line, which is punched directly into the glove of the shortstop, there is a swinging, colorful single that runs 45 feet over the third base line.

But rackets can certainly have long streaks of luck or bad luck, some of which can last an entire season. One of the better ways to determine whether a batsman is lucky or unlucky is to look at his batting average for in-game balls (“BABIP”).

BABIP measures the batting average of a batsman on balls that are hit into the field and removes results that are not affected by the opposing defense, such as: B. Home runs and victim flies. Since a player’s average BABIP is often around 0.300, you can generally compare a player’s BABIP to this baseline to see if he was lucky (a ton of balls hit turned into hits) or unlucky (less hit balls turned) in hits).

advertisement

This is a massive simplification of a player’s BABIP rating. Finally, BABIP is generally determined by a batsman’s line drive rate (since line drives are more likely to hit), speed (because faster players can get more infield hits), home park (hello, coors field and Your BABIP- So if you watch the best BABIP seasons ever, you’ll find Babe Ruth, George Sisler, Rogers Hornsby, Ty Cobb, and Rod Carew, elite hitters, who generally deserve their high BABIPs (though luck was ) something for everyone involved in their historically large BABIP seasons).

The ninth-best BABIP season ever is on the program. , , Power utility Jose Hernandez, who created an astonishing .404 BABIP for the Brewers in 2002 before finally retiring with a career of .252 Batting Average and .729 OPS. Do you know how he did it Well, neither do I. He pretty much had his strain line drive rate and hard percentage and played in the same stadium as last year where he had a .327 BABIP.

In other words, a high BABIP can generally be a combination of luck and an elite batted ball profile. Or it can be quite happy to have a significant impact on the batting average of a batsman and to be due to a massive regression. Here we’re going to examine some of the 2019 high BABIP hitters and whether their numbers are determined by luck and whether you should expect some regression.

Here are the 20 highest BABIPs from 2019 for players with at least 350 record appearances.

Fantasy owners can do a quick scan of the names above and easily accept the results for at least a handful of them. For example, Christian Yelich’s BABIP will always be high due to its speed, strong line drive rate and excellent hit rate. In fact, his .355 BABIP from 2019 was lower than his .358 clip from his career.

Trevor Story (Career .347 BABIP) and David Dahl (Career .369 BABIP) will continue to benefit from their home games at Coors Field. Aaron Judge (career .357 BABIP) hits the ball as hard as anyone else (57.1% hit rate in 2019, second best in MLB) and Adalberto Mondesis speed (29.9 ft / s, best 1% in MLB) should hold its BABIP is relatively high. You can generally accept that these types of players have high BABIPs and are not luckily writing off their 2019 rates.

However, certain players do not have the hit ball profile to support their inflated BABIPs for 2019, especially if you are studying the rest of their careers. If you are looking for many other players in the top 20 list, several underlying numbers indicate that they are regressing.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDNYm3KdUR4 (/ embed)

Fernando Tatis Jr. (SS – SD)

Tatis Jr. had an outstanding, albeit injury-related, rookie season. His batting average of 0.317 came with a .410 BABIP leading the league. Although Tatis Jr. should continue to be an outstanding fantasy capital, his BABIP and thus his batting average appears to be declining.

It is important to know that much of his profile suggests that he will generally be a high-BABIP hitter before hitting Tatis Jr. His sprint speed (29.3 ft / s) is elite, his hit rate (44.1%) was almost 10 percentage points above the league average and he had BABIPs in the mid-300s in minors continuously. This is not someone who is destined to return to a league average Babip.

But a mark of 0.410? It is simply not sustainable. Tatis Jr. only had a line drive rate of 23.3% in 2019, which is more than two percentage points below the league average of 25.5%. His expected stroke average of 0.259 was almost 60 points below his actual stroke average. In other words, although this wasn’t a Jose Hernandez-like season, Tatis Jr. had a very happy BABIP season that is almost certain to decline in 2020.

Given that Tatis Jr. is likely to see a decline in its BABIP, you should expect its beating average to join in as well. Given that he has never been above 0.286 during a small league stint, you should set it to an average of 2.75, provided there is room for growth.

Yoan Moncada (3B – CWS)

Like Tatis Jr., Moncada will be a high BABIP hitter for his career. He has all the prerequisites: a strong hit rate (47.9%, top 8 percent in the league), an average exit speed (92.8 miles per hour, top 3 percent in the league) and above-average line drive Rates (according to statcast data) and sprint speed. He not only had a high BABIP during his career in the minor league, but also placed in the top 20 in the category in 2018.

But with or without juice, Moncada’s profile is not a .406 BABIP hitter. While he should continue to post an outstanding number in the metric, the past year has been a bit troubled. His infield flyball rate (at which BABIP dies) was unusually low for him (only 5.6% percent, which is significantly different from his career), and his groundball rate rose by around three percent.

In other words, Moncada’s 2019 numbers do not suggest incredible growth, which should lead fantasy gamers to another unworldly BABIP in 2020. It is likely going back to its typical strong BABIP numbers, but that should lead to a decrease in its average of 0.315.

Tim Anderson (SS – CWS)

Oh you want a runaway BABIP season? I have your runaway BABIP season.

After starting the season with a .328 and .289 BABIP, Anderson started the year with a .399 BABIP and finished third in baseball. To be fair, Anderson made profits in the categories you would expect if you look at a high BABIP year. His line drive rate improved, he hit the ball harder and he swung more pitches in the hit area than ever before.

Although all of his improved metrics left him above the league average, none smelled of elite status. And even though Anderson swung more in the strike zone, he only swung more. His chase rate, which was always well above the league average, increased by almost eight percentage points compared to the previous year, increasing his contact rate in such parking spaces outside the zone. Connecting at a distance from the plate is more likely to result in weak contact, e.g. B. gently hit fly balls and earthers that should deflate BABIP.

In other words, no, Tim Anderson. The .399 BABIP doesn’t work. Even with the minimal wins in his Batted Ball profile, there is nothing to suggest that Anderson will have an Elite Babip again. Hence, that .335 average from last year? Expect a massive slump in 2020.

Yordan Alvarez (OF – HOU)

Alvarez posted an impressive .366 BABIP with the majors in 2019, which was followed by a .355 BABIP in 55 triple-A games. BABIP was largely earned for a relatively simple reason: Alvarez hits the ball as hard as almost everyone in the league.

Alvarez ranked in the first two percent of MLB in tonne percent and in the first five percent in terms of average exit speed and hit rate. As with Judge, a player will almost always have an above-average BABIP if they are constantly in extremely hard contact.

The only data that should give you a brief pause as to whether Alvarez has earned its BABIP is its absurdly low midfield flyballs. Alvarez’s infield fly ball rate was the fourth lowest in the league at just 1.2 percent. If this number approaches the league average again, which is around nine percent, his BABIP could make a leap forward. (The same goes for Jorge Alfaro and his incredible 0.0% Infield Fly Ball Rate.)

But that’s just a little thing. Alvarez’s BABIP should remain well above the league average, and the authors should have few (if any) concerns about regression.

Danny Santana (1B / 2B / OF – TEX)

Santana had one of the most unexpected seasons in the recent past in 2019. After never playing more than 101 games or completing more than seven home runs in a single season, Santana pushed into the daily season with the Rangers by .283 /. 324 / .534 with 28 home runs.

Santana’s BABIP, which had been at .290, .305, .244 and .294 in the past four seasons, rose to .353. As with Anderson, Santana achieved modest increases in exit speed, hit rate and the percentage of line drives. No one who indicated that he would suddenly see a massive jump in BABIP.

Santana’s BABIP jump seems to be the result of a strange development for him. He stopped making contact in bad spots.

Santana has always been a freelance swinger, but he increased his swing percentage to a career high in 2019. Although he swung more than ever on out-of-zone pitches (seventh highest rate in the majors), he actually contacted those on the lowest rate of his career (52.8% of the time, compared to 59.6% MLB average) ).

In other words, Santana swung a lot more, but he also missed a lot more, especially on pitches outside the strike zone. If contact was not made at these pitches, contact was less weak and BABIP higher.

This actually suggests that Santana’s BABIP wasn’t too high, as can be seen from his .283 batting average and similar .275 xBA. However, a massive swing percentage rise followed by a sharp drop in contact percentage is not a good sign of the future stroke average.

Although Santana’s BABIP may remain at a higher level than his career standards, his batting average is expected to decline unless he changes his approach.

Practice fast mock drafts with our Fantasy Baseball software >>



Subscribe to: Apple podcasts | Google Play | SoundCloud | Stitcher | turn on

Dan Harris is the editor-in-chief of FantasyPros. You can find more information from Dan in his archive or follow him on Twitter @ danharris80,

advertisement