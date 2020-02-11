advertisement

Fernando Hierro described Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos as “exceptional” and praised the defender’s scoring record.

Ramos passed Hierro and on Sunday against Osasuna reached the fifth most LaLiga games for Madrid with 440.

The defender scored his sixth goal of the season in a 4-1 win, giving Madrid a three-point advantage over the leaders.

Hierro, a great Madrid man, said what Ramos had achieved with the Spanish giants was incredible.

“Sergio Ramos is absolutely remarkable,” he said to LaLiga.

“Years ago we defenders had more chances to score, we often played in midfield. But today, in the 21st century, Sergio is exceptional.”

“[Gerard] Pique also scores some goals, but Sergio is really an anomaly.

“His goal record for Real Madrid and the national team is remarkable.”

Ramos also scored the tenth goal for Spain in his 170 games with 21 goals.

