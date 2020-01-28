advertisement

Hidilyn Diaz won three gold medals in Rome on Tuesday to dominate the 55-pound women’s division at the 2020 Weightlifting World Championship.

Diaz, who wants to book her ticket for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in August, lifted a total of 212 kilograms after winning first place in the “Snatch” (93 kg) and “Clean and Jerk” (119 kg) categories.

The Ukrainian Kamila Konotop finished second with a total weight of 196 kg (90 in rips and 106 in pure and jerk), while the Tunisian Nouha Landoulsi chose bronze with 194 kg (86 in rips and 108 in pure and jerk).

