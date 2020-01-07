advertisement

Love it. With its 201st episode, HGTV’s “Love It or List It” has released a new series with high ratings.

The episode of Hilary Farr and David Visentin on Monday December 30th was rated 0.92 in adults between 25 and 54 years old, according to Nielsen. This corresponds to a delay of three days and is 61% above the average of the past six weeks.

This number made last week’s episode the second largest television show on this particular demo. The 9 p.m. The hour was even better for women in this age group (1.25 points) and recorded a total of 3.4 million viewers.

The series is the second most streamed show on HGTV Go.

“Love It or List It”, launched in 2008, follows designer Farr and real estate expert Visentin, who help humble families with lackluster houses make an important decision: will you love it or list it? The title ultimatum is a collective call for homeowners who are ready to make changes – either by staying in their existing home, redesigning the Farr to meet their long wish list, or by opting for a new home that Visentin finds to better meet the needs of the family.

