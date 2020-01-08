advertisement

I still remember the first call I made for a delivery of groceries. I was about 10 years old, long before the days of UberEats, and all previous pizza orders were placed by my very responsible older sister. It was my turn to fulfill this duty.

When I heard the ringing, a feeling of fear built up in my chest and all confidence disappeared. When the person picked up, I stared at my sister nervously and panicked and stammered, “Is it … okay if I … have a pizza?”

These were small transit rights – small things that we practiced as children to strengthen our sense of responsibility: buying newspapers at the milk bar, learning to use the washing machine, running across the street to catch the dog after it got through the rain has sneaked into the older neighbor (who may only be intended for me) and of course to make calls.

For most of my childhood and youth I have dreaded Phone calls. The medium didn’t suit me, was inherently embarrassing and prone to uncomfortable silence and nervous chatter … often all at the same time, somehow. But now as an alleged adult millennium, me love a call. I need a call. I long for the days of phone calls.

I am about a thousand years old, I am lying on a rocking chair and I remember the good old days. Since text messaging and automated chatbots are the norm, phone calls are less common – and I hate it. This technology is said to be more convenient, but I think it’s the opposite. It distinguishes communication.

What could be solved in a five-minute chat is now a raging text conversation full of misunderstandings or delays. (The speed of my rocking chair is increasing alarmingly.) We could interpret someone who left a message on “read” as passive-aggressive if they really cannot respond at this point. Maybe they are at work, maybe they need time to think, maybe a shark bit their arms shortly after opening the message. You do not know! You should have just called!

Of course, a real fear of calls can be an indicator of fear, and it is understandable why texting is preferable to some. But for me, communication only increases this way above my social fear because it is avoidable and I rethink every message and every word. Even every emoji. And there is a HUGE proportion of people who also … only hate calls.

I asked Twitter for a ringtone response, and some people said that fear wasn’t the main driver – calls aren’t that standard these days, so it feels strange. One person stated that they had to refuse to “drop everything I do for a conversation”. Some people said it was “cumbersome” to chat on the phone with their best friends – one woman said it reminded them of high school.

Well, I suggest we plunge into each other’s lives as if we were teenagers again. Do you know what’s more cumbersome than calling? 27 unread notifications. Six different ways to get in touch with a friend and decide which one is the most normal. Text? Whatsapp? Instagram? (I fell off my rocking chair now.)

Ironically, a lot of people do digital detoxifications and monitor screen time to reduce the hold our cell phones have for us. I bet my last chance to spend less time scrolling is a common New Year’s resolution for people.

Call me like this. In the truest sense of the word, not me, unless you have no one to talk to and want to hear my passionate opinions about it let it Snow on Netflix. Push these complaints through and call someone.

Ring ring.

