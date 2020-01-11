advertisement

The Gray Sisters

By No Dealer

(Teenage Penguin)

In this emotional excitement, strangers discover that their lives are connected. After D and Spider both lose sisters in a horrific plane crash, they set off to search the mountain of the accident. Here they find Ariel, who is part of an extremist survival group that is ashamed of the city. Ariel is desperate to save a friend from the leader of the group. As they all work together, horrible truths are revealed. A mystery of your priorities for readers 14 and up.

The plastic problem

By Rachel Salt

(Firefly Books)

This wonderful informative book answers all your questions about plastic. With simple text to read and bright photos, we learn what plastic is and where we find it in our homes, groceries and oceans. It details the toxicity of plastics, but also the need for plastics with some eye-opening information about recycling and reuse. Readers will learn how deadly this material is and how we can help and find solutions.

Collected Works of Gretchen Oyster

By Cary Fagan

(Tundra)

Hartley has lost interest in almost everything, including high school after his older brother Jackson left. When he finds some weird postcards made at home, he fixates on finding out who made them. Along the way we learn about his battles with family and friends, and find out more about the mysterious creator called g.o. This easy-to-read story, appealing to ages 10-14, touches on mental illness, the impact art has on life, and finding oneself.

Snack, Snooze, Skedaddle

As the animals get ready for winter

By Laura Purdie Salas, illustrated by Claudine Gevry

(Thomas Allen & Son)

This beautifully illustrated non-fictitious book makes learning animals fun. Dancing texts and bright pictures help children learn how to prepare and survive various wildlife when the ice weather enters. Some hibernate, some migrate and some have special techniques to stay cool. A wonderful addition to libraries and school classrooms for winter season study.

