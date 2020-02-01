advertisement

What if everyone thought that?

By Ellen Javernick, Illustrated by Colleen Madden

advertisement

(Two Lions)

The examples in this book are the perfect way to open up conversations with young people about their first impressions without being judgmental and respectful of others. With bright illustrations and plain text, readers get to see what acceptance looks like. This is part of a great series which includes, What if everyone says this? and Ifka if everyone did it?

Be Good: You Can Make the World a Happier Place!

By Naomi Shulman

(Storey Edition)

This little hard guide can contain pages with colorful suggestions on how to show kindness. There are 125 activities for children and adults that show compassion, and how to make life a little easier every day. This is a must for home classes and libraries.

An invisible thread

By Laura Schroff and Alex Tresniowski

(Simon and Schuster books for young readers)

Based on a true story, we follow 11-year-old Maurice as he struggles in a home without responsible adults. When he begs for money, he touches the heart of a businessman named Laura. From the first day she buys a meal, they stay connected, and it affects the values ​​in his life. Readers as young as 10 will feel the hope that love and kindness can bring.

I couldn’t stand it

By Lucy Falcone, Illustrated by Jacqueline Hudon

(Fitzhenry & Whiteside)

After seeing children being bullied for their heritage, clothes and disabilities, a young child feels scared to help. When caught, he realizes that he is not alone and how important it is to stand up for someone. Softly illustrated pages help to reinforce the way bullying can be resolved. A thoughtful reading to be discussed with children aged 5-10.

advertisement