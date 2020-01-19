advertisement

I don’t like and don’t use diacritics. Also, I don’t think anyone should be used by anyone when they write in English.

I am aware, before I say it, that many people would disagree on this subject.

The diacritical marks are the small arcs, the double points and the scribbles which pass above or below the letters in the borrowed words which we have imported into English from other languages. The coffee, for example, came from French and they use a treble on top of the e.

And words like naive, also from French, had an umlaut, also known as umlaut, a colon above the i. Many words in German have an umlaut, almost always on vowels.

I am annoyed when a word processor, such as Microsoft Word, automatically corrects me and inserts these marks in everything I type.

I can see the reason why these brands are used, of course. They help with pronunciation. “Resume”, when you refer to a story from your professional life (also known as resume) ends with an “ay” sound. But without the diacritic, it looks a lot like “picking up” (picking up where you left off).

“Pate” (the meat paste product), again with a pronounced “ay” at the end, looks like “pate” which refers to your head.

But let me point out the famous and very English Charlotte Bronte (and her sisters) who have a name in two syllables with the double dot above their e. The story goes that their father’s birth name was Brunty, but he pretentiously adopted a more exotic name. You have to agree that “the Brunty sisters” don’t sound like a classic writer.

And that’s how I consider people who use these diacritical marks: their umlauts, circumflexes, macrons and cedilles. They are pretentious. If everything you write is so badly written that the reader might think you meant “work history” instead of “continue”, rephrase your sentence.

You could say that English uses diacritics. Isn’t that the dot on a tiny i and j just such things? The name of this little dot is a title. Technically, the titles are diacritical, but are so well established in English that they are accepted as part of our language. No one can be accused of being pretentious for having written the letter i.

Either way, the best part about stealing words from other languages ​​is that they are part of our language. So we spell them in our own way. We don’t need diacritical marks.

Word of the week

Shavian (adjective)

From, relating to, or characteristic of George Bernard Shaw, his plays or other writings. EG: “My ideas on diacritics are quite Shavian.”

Read the last Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier.

