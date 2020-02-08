advertisement

In 1997 Mike Krzyzewski took a sweet shooting team to Chapel Hill.

You didn’t disappoint him. Led by Steve Wojciechowski’s 6v7 performance, Duke met 17 out of 34 remotely.

For free. North Carolina hit Duke on the boards, 49 rebounded to 18 for Duke.

No, this is not a typo. Antawn Jamison had 11 of these rebounds on the way to an achievement of 33 points.

Trajan Langdon, Greg Newton and Wojo led Duke with three rebounds each.

Three.

North Carolina won 91-85.

Four years ago, Duke hosted the Tar Heels in the regular season finale. As in 1997, Duke had won the rivalry and was looking for a sweep.

As in 1997, that hope disappeared every time someone missed a shot.

This time it was 64-29. Brice Johnson led Carolina with 21 rebounds. Kennedy Meeks added 14. North Carolina rebounded with 27 misses, Duke with 21 misses. Johnson had more offensive rebounds (12) than the entire Duke team (8).

Duke struck 13 3s, kept North Carolina 4-for-23 from across the bow and had eight fewer sales.

But you can’t spot a team that has such a head start and expect them to win.

The final was North Carolina 76 Duke 72.

Obviously, these are extreme examples, and we can come up with numerous games where Duke was on the boards, even more than.

But it suggests that the outsider Tar Heels may cause a stir tomorrow.

Like his mentor Dean Smith, Roy Williams loves big men so much that he often plays in pairs.

And he has two pretty good ones. Garrison Brooks is a 6-9, 235-pound junior. It averages 9.0 rebounds per game, in third place in the ACC. Armando Bacot is a 6-10, 232-pound freshman. He averages 8.1 rebounds per game. This is the seventh in the ACC.

Despite UNC’s well-documented problems in several areas, they top the ACC at almost nine per game.

How does Duke deal with this?

Here are Mike Krzyzewski’s thoughts.

“They (Brooks and Bacot) are two of the best offensive rebounders in the country and the best offensive rebounding team,” Krzyzewski told the media today. “So the main thing is that we have to have five guys on the defensive boards to make sure they don’t get a lot of second and third shots. For me, that’s the biggest thing these people do. They’re two great players.”

Duke is now in second place in the ACC ranking with seven points per game.

But it was a collective. Vernon Carey is 9.0 rebounds per game, but nobody averaged more than Cassius Stanley’s 4.5 per game.

Matthew Hurt is the second denominator. He is 6-9 but a thin 6-9 and he makes an average of less than 4 rebounds per game. Hurt played sparingly against Boston College this week and Krzyzewski said it was because BC was getting too small. And the Hurt Bacot matchup could be an advantage for Duke if Hurt finds some magic from the outside and pulls one of the rim protectors away from the rim.

But if not? Duke could play Carey and Javin DeLaurier together, which they have occasionally done this season. But Duke’s two big boys sometimes have trouble massaging 10 fouls in 40 minutes. Do this 45, 50, 55 minutes and playing together becomes even more problematic.

Which could mean a big role for Jack White on Saturday night. He is smaller than Hurt but 10 pounds heavier, three years more experienced and he is a rebounder.

White says he’s ready.

“They offer a lot of really good opportunities on glass, and I think they work very well together. In terms of how we stop them, we have to fight them. We have to bring the fight to them. We know that they will try to be physical, but we know that we have to try to put them on the hind foot. We really just want to bring them the game. We don’t want to stand on our backs, we don’t want to be attacked – we want the attackers to be the attackers and just play our game. We don’t want to be shy or anything. We want to play aggressive duke basketball. “

Duke was sometimes able to negate a restful differential by forcing more sales than they had promised. The tar heels are minus 24 in sales, Duke plus 60.

But how much of that is distorted by Cole Anthony’s absence? And how well is he integrated into her offense again?

“I think it is obvious that the team that bounces off and turns the ball the least has the best chance of winning,” said Krzyzewski. “So we have to keep up with them on the boards and hope that we can force a few more sales than they force against us.”

