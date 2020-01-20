advertisement

Bayern Munich showed a significantly improved performance in the second half to defeat Hertha Berlin 4-0 in the Olympic Stadium and achieve second place in the Bundesliga.

Hertha went undefeated in four games in Sunday’s game and remained clean sheets in three games. The game was opened by Thomas Müller until the hour on Sunday.

Robert Lewandowski added another goal to his penalty and Thiago Alcantara scored a thundering third when the reigning champions changed the style in the capital.

The fourth win in a row was rounded off by Ivan Perisic’s late header when Hansi Flick’s men won league wins for the first time since March and brought Borussia Mönchengladbach into second place four points behind RB Leipzig.

Lewandowski missed a great opportunity to put Bayern ahead after 25 minutes. The Polish international came under pressure from Rune Jarstein.

The Hertha goalkeeper was up to Lewandowski’s next attempt and could easily cope with the poor performances of Philippe Coutinho and Perisic in a goalless first half.

Perisic narrowly went down twice at the start of the second half and played a major role in Bayern’s later breakthrough. He climbed the highest to direct Leon Goretzka’s flank into the path of Müller, who shot home with half the volley.

The VAR denied Bayern for a second, and Lewandowski had headed the ball out of Jarstein’s hand before tapping the line.

Lewandowski, however, managed to double the gap to the penalty spot 17 minutes before the end after Lukas Klunter Goretzka pulled back into the box.

Thiago threw FC Bayern out of sight after a gap in the upper corner and Perisic emphatically rounded off the win with a header after a back pass.

What does it mean? Bavaria looking for Leipzig

Leipzig beat Union Berlin 3-1 on Saturday and prevailed against Bayern with a seven-point lead, but the reigning champions will not give up their title without a fight. The Flick men are now within four points of the front-runner whom they face in a big showdown in Bavaria on February 9th.

Overjoyed Bavaria find a way through

The 17 flanks of Bayern in the first half were the second highest record of a team in the Bundesliga this season. The second half was similar, and the pressure from the champions finally showed up when Perisic Goretzka’s flank pressed Müller’s path and paved the way for a comfortable victory.

Klunter kills comeback hopes

Hertha still hoped to save a point in the last quarter of the game, only to give Klunter an unnecessary, if somewhat tough, penalty for his foul on Goretzka. Lewandowski made the switch to score his 31st goal of the season in all competitions, 20 of them in the Bundesliga, and Bayern added a few more.

What’s next?

Next Saturday, the day Hertha travels to Wolfsburg, FC Bayern will return to the league with a home game against Schalke.

