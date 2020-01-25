advertisement

Sundance: Written by Star Clare Dunne, the “Mamma Mia!” The filmmaker’s Irish drama treats economic fears, housing shortages and domestic violence in an emotional package.

There is a simple message on the inside of a children’s toy box that looks like a cozy country house: a name, a phone number, and a desperate request to call the police should this message ever be found. Sandra (Clare Dunn) placed it there, knowing that the abuse she will suffer from her husband Gary (Ian Lloyd Anderson) will one day end up in deadly territory, one final saving idea. It is this toy house that saves Sandra’s life thanks to her trustworthy eldest daughter Emma (Ruby Rose O’Hara) who is in her parents worst confrontation with a local grocery store, and it will be a real house in which she Phyllida Lloyd’s sensitive drama “Selbst” is finally released.

Written by Dunne together with the screenwriter “What Richard Did” and the frequent TV writer Malcolm Campbell, “Herself” traces Sandra’s journey from an in love mother and abused woman to an emancipated woman, thanks to her ability to grow big in the face of overwhelming obstacles dream. As Dunns and Campbell’s screenplay tries to address a number of current issues – from economic concerns and housing shortages to domestic violence – “she” is watching closely how all of these issues affect wellbeing and prevent people from helping others. Sandra’s grand plan to literally build her own house from scratch is in her own self-determination, but it’s a wild idea without the help of others. But how can she collect her friends and neighbors when they have their own problems?

It’s a heartbreaking idea, but “Herself” – like his brave heroine – can’t be immersed in the drama, and despite the film’s heartbreaking plot, it never gets unbearably dark. Instead, Lloyd’s feature film finds a balance between all the ups and downs of life. This is illustrated by Sandra’s unfortunately assignable traumas and a number of outstanding achievements. Dunne, who is little known by film fans and better known for her theater work (“Herself” is also her first recognition as a screenwriter), is a revelation here, a constant and emotional presence that anchors the film with a lived, absolutely credible performance.

Her youngest co-stars, including O’Hara and Molly McCann as the youngest daughter Molly, are just as constant, with charming twists that never turn into a kiddie cliché (McCann in particular is heavily strained in the second half of the film) , Elsewhere, Game of Thrones star Conleth Hill throws off his Lord Varys personality (on the one hand, he has hair) to become a prickly but gracious contractor, and the ever-steely Harriet Walter stands up for Sandra and her girls as an unexpected ally. During the happy second act of the film, more helpers are added, a colorful crew of underdeveloped supporting characters who still manage to get a few tears until the end of the film.

All of this is part of what is perhaps the film’s greatest strength: the ability and interest to turn away from the twists and turns that audiences might expect from such a drama. While Dunn and Campbell’s screenplay is occasionally left to the clichés, “self” often manages to undermine them at the last minute – a shocking revelation in the courtroom does not turn into a cheap teardrop, a devastating twist in the last act does not resolve what was expected on Sandra’s two biggest champions are not a first choice. Instead, these moments discover something very real. A series of flashbacks of their abuse are mitigated as soon as they feel clumsy, and even over-using Sia’s “Titanium” in a triumphant moment is easy enough to stop by in the otherwise solid situation of filmmaking.

Lloyd makes every effort to develop key elements early on, such as how good a mother Sandra is and how long she is willing to do things well for her girls, or how difficult it is for everyone to motivate Gary’s continued manipulation ( Sandra, the authorities, even the audience). Sandra’s struggles in a depressed Dublin, where she is far from the only parent to find a new home for her children, are illustrated by well-made, too real-world incidents. Even the hotel where she and the girls have temporarily government-funded accommodations treats them like rubbish, and not everyone who is asked for help tries to help. But some do.

While Sandra is beginning to gather and assemble an unlikely community of friends and compatriots, the narrative can largely avoid feeling banal, and instead fits right into the heart of the film with her message. How can you help someone in need when you are in need yourself? No, not everyone is able, and the deep empathy of “self” does not avoid this particular heartache, but celebrates the people who can help, who are capable and what they ultimately get out of the exchange. The audience will get plenty too.

Note: B +

“You Yourself” premiered in the premiere section of the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Sales are currently being sought.

