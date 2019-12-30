advertisement

Final numbers may not yet be tuned in for this year’s Christmas Bird Count on the Semiahmoo Peninsula, but local countdown organizer Gareth Pugh can say one thing for sure what feather-mate registration will finally confirm – one winter on temperate has so far thought fewer species have made the trip to the warmer climates of the west coast.

“This year, I think we only found one fighter in all of our numbers,” Pugh said Monday, just two days after volunteers combed a 24-kilometer diameter circle that also includes Langley and part of Whatcom County in Washington.

advertisement

Species that typically seek to recover from winter cold in their hood, such as pine needles, “have not had to migrate too far south.”

“It’s interesting to note – there is definitely a difference in species.”

The count, in its 120th year, is held annually across Canada, the US and beyond to collect data to help track how bird species are leaving, and to help determine what they are. most at risk. As of Monday, 294 counts had been completed, with nearly 3,000,000 birds counted

Last year, 48,000 birds (109 species among them) were recorded in White Rock, while a year earlier they recorded about 67,000.

Pugh said totals fluctuate from year to year, with local weather also contributing to the results.

Another factor that is likely to point to the number of sea lions recorded this year is the herring / anchovy phenomenon that has brought stellar sea lions to Semiahmoo Bay to celebrate the last few weeks.

READ MORE: VIDEO: White Rock clam seal and gills for rabies

“Millions” of small silver fish have captivated visitors to beaches as they move through mass schools – with the carcasses of many forest debris after drowning (which experts have said is due to oxygen in the water depending on volume big fish) – offering good food for gulls and sea lions. Pugh said the gills look for anchovies, which are herring food, and herring are the ones behind sea lions.

Sea lions, he noted, are “a very unusual sight” in the bay.

Pugh said he expects to complete local bird count numbers next week.

In Langley, Saturday’s dry weather landed more than five dozen species in total volunteer numbers.

Organizer Mike Klotz said just over 7,800 birds have been observed and 65 species alive in all, compared to last year’s rain-soaked survey, when just under 5,200 birds were counted and only 52 species, far beyond average of 6,000 to 7,000.

Christmas Eve bird counts in the Lower Ground take place on a single day between December 14 and January 5.

– with files by Dan Ferguson

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement