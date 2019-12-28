advertisement

Lined up in colorful pages detailing Sith troops, resistance supporters, and moons in a galaxy far, far away is a short paragraph, not even 100 words long, that tells the story of a Jedi Master and historian named Ri-Lee Howell who collected “many of the earliest stories of the exploration and codification of the Force.”

But read between the lines of that explosion in the new book, “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker: Visual Dictionary,” and the words whisper the story of Riley Howell, the 21-year-old college student who died in April after treating an attacker who opened fire. in his class at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Howell was hailed as a hero in the wake of the shooting and he received military awards for his brave moments.

Now, he is commemorated in the “Star Wars” canon.

The title Jedi Master seems to be a fitting tribute to Howell, whose friends and family described him as a franchise franchise and researcher.

“So so much excitement for them my Young Immortal forever immersed in the Star Wars universe that he loves her so much,” wrote Lauren Westmoreland, Howell’s girlfriend, on Instagram.

The post accompanied a photo of Howell as a child posing with a light bar, a photo of the book excerpt featuring him, and a snapshot of his introduction to Wookieepedia, the “Star Wars” wiki.

Howell’s mother, Natalie Henry-Howell, told The Charlotte Observer that she liked “the way they left his last name.”

“I think he would be really grateful for that,” she said. “Because, you know, they could say Ri-Lee – Jedi Ri-Lee – and we would dare all the time whether or not it was” her son really was.

They put his surname there to truly honor him

“But they put his surname here just to really honor him,” she said, adding that she wept when she heard the news.

Howell’s father, Thomas Howell, said the family received a letter from Lucasfilm in late May telling them that Riley’s name would be reimagined in a book later in the Star Wars field.

The company, unknown to the family, had been approached by someone who had heard about Howell’s history and passion for “Star Wars,” asking if anything could be done to honor him, he said.

He said he forgot it until the book was published and someone highlighted Ri-Lee Howell’s introduction to Westmoreland.

“Lucasfilms didn’t have to do any of this,” Thomas Howell said. “It’s a great gesture, great on their part.”

Released on December 20, the new book traverses the latest franchise movie, “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker”, which hit theaters that day.

Riley Howell’s family went to opening night to watch the new movie, The Observer reported. They took Howell’s ashes with them and left an open spot, the newspaper said.

Credited with saving many lives, Howell was shot at least three times as he slammed his body into a gun, giving others time to escape and ending the deadly earthquake.

The April 30 shooting left four students injured and another student, 19-year-old Ellis Reed Parlier, dead.

In September, gunman Trystan Andrew Terrell pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and other counts, according to the Associated Press.

He was sentenced to two consecutive jail terms for the deaths of Howell and Parlier, The Observer reported.

