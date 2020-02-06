advertisement

Heritage Christian was defeated in an 87-57 win over Village Christian and won the Olympic League title in front of a sold-out crowd on Thursday evening.

Senior Guard Dillon Depina had 24 points and Skyy Clark added 21.

The last time the two teams played, Depina and junior wing Justin Rochelin did not play, and Center Max Allen’s time was limited. With the full strength of the warriors, the result was not surprising.

Heritage Christian (24: 4) led 26: 4 at the end of the first quarter, went halfway with 43:18 and had an advantage of 81: 44 in the fourth quarter.

Village Christian defeated Heritage Christian 56:55 in a shocking thriller on January 21. Clark put up a basket at the end of the game, but the referees decided not to after finding that he was coming after the last buzzer.

Village Christian ended regular season 22-6 and is likely to be number 1 in the CIF Southern Section Division 3A playoffs. It is the first playoff berth for the Crusaders since 2017.

Other scores from the region:

CANYON LIGA

Oak Park 60, Agoura 57: The Eagles ended their unbeaten league campaign after 27 points from Clark Slajchert. Oak Park earned a home game in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 2AA playoffs. Agoura finished second with a 6-4 record.

Simi Valley 52, Royal 51: Angel Navarro had 12 points for the Pioneers (16-12), who are trying to avoid the playoffs.

Camarillo 83, Moorpark 67: Camarillo secured third place in the league and an automatic place in the playoffs.

Marmonte LEAGUE

Westlake 83, Thousand Oaks 64: JT Thompson led the Warriors with 22 points. Westlake ended their league campaign unbeaten.

Newbury Park 61, Oaks Christian 50: Cooper Lucas scored 21 points for the Panthers. Newbury Park will face Thousand Oaks in Calabasas on Friday at 7:30 p.m. to decide which team takes third place in the league ranking. The winner will receive an automatic berth in the playoffs.

