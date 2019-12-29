MONDAY (30th of December)
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30 a.m.
1st test, D5 South Africa versus England
GAA TG4, 4.20 – 1.20 p.m.
To repeat 2019 U-20F: Cork vs. Dublin
DARTS Sky Sport Arena, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
London PDC World Championship
FOOTBALL Sky Sports football from 7.30 p.m.
championship
7:45 p.m. Derby County – Charlton Athletic
RUGBY BBC 2, 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Highlights Pro14: Ulster against Connacht
TUESDAY (December 31)
GAA TG4, 4.20 – 1.20 p.m.
To repeat 2019 U-20H: Tipperary against Cork
WEDNESDAY (January 1st)
SOCCER BT Sport from 1 from 12 a.m.
12.30 p.m. PL: Brighton versus Chelsea
3 pm Southampton v Tottenham
5:30 p.m. Manchester City versus Everton
8 p.m. Arsenal v Manchester Utd
Football BT Sport from 2 from noon
12.30 p.m. PL: Burnley vs. Aston Villa
3 pm Newcastle Utd v Leicester City
5:30 p.m. West Ham Utd v Bournemouth
Football Sky Sports football from 12.30 p.m.
championship
12.45 p.m. Millwall v Luton Town
HORSE RACING UTV, 12.55-3.30 p.m.
Virgin Media One, 12.55-3.30 p.m.
Cheltenham Including the steeple hunt of the novice dippers
FOOTBALL ESPN from 2.45 p.m.
3 pm PL: Watford v Wolverhampton
5:30 p.m. Norwich v Crystal Palace
FOOTBALL Sky Sports football from 2.45 p.m.
3 pm L1: Wycombe Wanderers v Ipswich Town
Soccer sky sport soccer red button
championship
3 pm Birmingham City – Wigan Athletic
3 pm Bristol City v Brentford
3 pm Fulham v Reading
3 pm Huddersfield Town vs. Stoke City
3 pm Nottingham Forest vs. Blackburn Rovers
3 pm Queens Park Rangers v Cardiff City
GAA TG4, 16.10-17.10 p.m.
To repeat 2019 SHC: Laois vs. Dublin
FOOTBALL Sky Sports football from 5 p.m.
championship
5.15 p.m. West Bromwich Albion v Leeds Utd
DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 7-10 p.m.
London PDC World Championship final
SOCCER BBC 1, May 23th – 0.40am
Highlights Game of the day
NBA Sky Sports Action from 11 p.m.
Washington Magic @ Wizards
THURSDAY (January 2nd)
GAA TG4, 3.55 a.m. – 4.55 a.m.
To repeat 2019 WF: Dublin vs. Galway
FOOTBALL BT Sport 1 from 7 p.m.
8 p.m. PL: Liverpool v Sheffield Utd
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30 p.m.
championship
7:45 p.m. Derby County v Barnsley
FOOTBALL Sky Sports football from 7.30 p.m.
championship
7:45 p.m. Swansea City – Charlton Athletic
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Hawaii Tournament of masters
NFL BBC 2, 11.55 p.m. – 0.45 a.m.
review NFL this week
FRIDAY (January 3)
NBA Sky Sports Action from 1.30 a.m.
Dallas Nets @ Mavericks
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30 a.m.
2nd test, D1 South Africa versus England
GAA TG4, 4.20 – 1.20 p.m.
To repeat 2019 SHC: Wexford vs. Kilkenny
RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 7 p.m.
Premier Sports 1 from 7 p.m.
7:35 p.m. Pro14: Ulster against Münster
RUGBY Premier Sports 2 from 7 p.m.
7:35 p.m. Pro14: Cardiff Blues against Scarlets
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7 p.m.
7:45 p.m. EP: Sale against Harlequins
RUGBY TG4, 9.30pm-11.30pm
postponed Pro14: Ulster against Münster
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Kapalua Tournament of masters
SATURDAY (January 4th)
NBA Sky Sports Action from 1 a.m.
Houston 76ers @ Rockets
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 8 a.m.
2nd test, D2 South Africa versus England
Football BBC 1, 12 a.m. – 1 p.m.
preview Football Focus
Football BT Sport 1 from noon
12:31 p.m. FA Cup: Rochdale vs Newcastle Utd
RUGBY Premier Sports 2 from 12.55 p.m.
1pm Pro14: Benetton vs. Glasgow
DARTS Eurosport 1, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
London BDO World Championship
GAA TG4 from 1 p.m.
All-Ireland Club Football semi-finals
1.30 p.m. Corofin vs. Nemo Rangers
3.30 p.m. Ballyboden / St Enda v Kilcoo
Horse racing ITV4, 1.30pm – 4.00pm
Sandown Including the hurdle for Unibet Tolworth newbies
RUGBY Premier Sports 1 from 2.30 p.m.
3 pm Pro14: Dragons vs. Ospreys
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 2.30 p.m.
3 pm EP: Gloucester vs. Bath
RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 5 p.m.
Premier Sports 2 from 5.25pm
5:30 p.m. Pro 14: Leinster against Connacht
FOOTBALL BT Sport 1 from 5 p.m.
5:31 p.m. FA Cup: Wolves v Manchester Utd
FOOTBALL TG4, 17.10-18.10
To repeat FIFA Women’s World Cup Final 2019
RUGBY Premier Sports 1 from 7:25 p.m.
7:45 p.m. Edinburgh against Southern Kings
SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 7.30 p.m.
8 p.m. La Liga: Espanyol vs. Barcelona
RUGBY TG4, 7.30 p.m. – 9.45 p.m.
postponed Pro 14: Leinster against Connacht
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 8.30 p.m.
LA Grizzlies @ Clippers
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9 p.m. – 1 p.m.
Hawaii Tournament of masters
SOCCER BBC 1, 22.15-23.45 p.m.
Highlights Game of the day
SUNDAY (January 5th)
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 8 a.m.
2nd test, D3 South Africa versus England
SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 11 a.m.
11 clock La Liga: Granada versus Mallorca
1pm Real Sociedad vs Villarreal
3 pm Alaves vs. Real Betis
Football Premier Sports 1 from 11.25 a.m.
11.30 a.m. Serie A: Brescia against Lazio
14 o’clock SPAL against Verona
5pm Genoa against Sassuolo
7:45 p.m. AS Roma against Turin
DARTS Eurosport 1, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
London BDO World Championship
GAA TG4 from 1.30 p.m.
All-Ireland Club SHC semi-finals
14 o’clock Ballyhale Shamrocks versus Slaughtneil
4 p.m. St. Thomas v Borris-Ileigh
FOOTBALL BT Sport 1 from 1.30 p.m.
2:11 p.m. FA Cup: Middlesbrough against Tottenham
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 1.50 a.m.
2:11 p.m. FA Cup: Sheffield Utd vs. AFC Fylde
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 2.30 p.m.
14 o’clock EP: Wasps against Northampton
Football BBC 1 from 3:30 p.m.
eir Sport 1 from 3 p.m.
4:11 p.m. FA Cup: Liverpool versus Everton
GAA TG4, 5.40 p.m. – 6.40 p.m.
To repeat 2019 SHC: Dublin vs. Wexford
SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 8 p.m.
8 p.m. La Liga: Celta Vigo vs. Osasuna
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 8.30 p.m.
LA Knicks @ Clippers
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.35pm
Highlights Match of the day 2
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Kapalua Tournament of masters