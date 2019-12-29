advertisement

MONDAY (30th of December)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30 a.m.

1st test, D5 South Africa versus England

GAA TG4, 4.20 – 1.20 p.m.

To repeat 2019 U-20F: Cork vs. Dublin

DARTS Sky Sport Arena, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

London PDC World Championship

FOOTBALL Sky Sports football from 7.30 p.m.

championship

7:45 p.m. Derby County – Charlton Athletic

RUGBY BBC 2, 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Highlights Pro14: Ulster against Connacht

TUESDAY (December 31)

GAA TG4, 4.20 – 1.20 p.m.

To repeat 2019 U-20H: Tipperary against Cork

WEDNESDAY (January 1st)

SOCCER BT Sport from 1 from 12 a.m.

12.30 p.m. PL: Brighton versus Chelsea

3 pm Southampton v Tottenham

5:30 p.m. Manchester City versus Everton

8 p.m. Arsenal v Manchester Utd

Football BT Sport from 2 from noon

12.30 p.m. PL: Burnley vs. Aston Villa

3 pm Newcastle Utd v Leicester City

5:30 p.m. West Ham Utd v Bournemouth

Football Sky Sports football from 12.30 p.m.

championship

12.45 p.m. Millwall v Luton Town

HORSE RACING UTV, 12.55-3.30 p.m.

Virgin Media One, 12.55-3.30 p.m.

Cheltenham Including the steeple hunt of the novice dippers

FOOTBALL ESPN from 2.45 p.m.

3 pm PL: Watford v Wolverhampton

5:30 p.m. Norwich v Crystal Palace

FOOTBALL Sky Sports football from 2.45 p.m.

3 pm L1: Wycombe Wanderers v Ipswich Town

Soccer sky sport soccer red button

championship

3 pm Birmingham City – Wigan Athletic

3 pm Bristol City v Brentford

3 pm Fulham v Reading

3 pm Huddersfield Town vs. Stoke City

3 pm Nottingham Forest vs. Blackburn Rovers

3 pm Queens Park Rangers v Cardiff City

GAA TG4, 16.10-17.10 p.m.

To repeat 2019 SHC: Laois vs. Dublin

FOOTBALL Sky Sports football from 5 p.m.

championship

5.15 p.m. West Bromwich Albion v Leeds Utd

DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 7-10 p.m.

London PDC World Championship final

SOCCER BBC 1, May 23th – 0.40am

Highlights Game of the day

NBA Sky Sports Action from 11 p.m.

Washington Magic @ Wizards

THURSDAY (January 2nd)

GAA TG4, 3.55 a.m. – 4.55 a.m.

To repeat 2019 WF: Dublin vs. Galway

FOOTBALL BT Sport 1 from 7 p.m.

8 p.m. PL: Liverpool v Sheffield Utd

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30 p.m.

championship

7:45 p.m. Derby County v Barnsley

FOOTBALL Sky Sports football from 7.30 p.m.

championship

7:45 p.m. Swansea City – Charlton Athletic

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Hawaii Tournament of masters

NFL BBC 2, 11.55 p.m. – 0.45 a.m.

review NFL this week

FRIDAY (January 3)

NBA Sky Sports Action from 1.30 a.m.

Dallas Nets @ Mavericks

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30 a.m.

2nd test, D1 South Africa versus England

GAA TG4, 4.20 – 1.20 p.m.

To repeat 2019 SHC: Wexford vs. Kilkenny

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 7 p.m.

Premier Sports 1 from 7 p.m.

7:35 p.m. Pro14: Ulster against Münster

RUGBY Premier Sports 2 from 7 p.m.

7:35 p.m. Pro14: Cardiff Blues against Scarlets

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7 p.m.

7:45 p.m. EP: Sale against Harlequins

RUGBY TG4, 9.30pm-11.30pm

postponed Pro14: Ulster against Münster

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Kapalua Tournament of masters

SATURDAY (January 4th)

NBA Sky Sports Action from 1 a.m.

Houston 76ers @ Rockets

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 8 a.m.

2nd test, D2 South Africa versus England

Football BBC 1, 12 a.m. – 1 p.m.

preview Football Focus

Football BT Sport 1 from noon

12:31 p.m. FA Cup: Rochdale vs Newcastle Utd

RUGBY Premier Sports 2 from 12.55 p.m.

1pm Pro14: Benetton vs. Glasgow

DARTS Eurosport 1, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

London BDO World Championship

GAA TG4 from 1 p.m.

All-Ireland Club Football semi-finals

1.30 p.m. Corofin vs. Nemo Rangers

3.30 p.m. Ballyboden / St Enda v Kilcoo

Horse racing ITV4, 1.30pm – 4.00pm

Sandown Including the hurdle for Unibet Tolworth newbies

RUGBY Premier Sports 1 from 2.30 p.m.

3 pm Pro14: Dragons vs. Ospreys

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 2.30 p.m.

3 pm EP: Gloucester vs. Bath

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 5 p.m.

Premier Sports 2 from 5.25pm

5:30 p.m. Pro 14: Leinster against Connacht

FOOTBALL BT Sport 1 from 5 p.m.

5:31 p.m. FA Cup: Wolves v Manchester Utd

FOOTBALL TG4, 17.10-18.10

To repeat FIFA Women’s World Cup Final 2019

RUGBY Premier Sports 1 from 7:25 p.m.

7:45 p.m. Edinburgh against Southern Kings

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 7.30 p.m.

8 p.m. La Liga: Espanyol vs. Barcelona

RUGBY TG4, 7.30 p.m. – 9.45 p.m.

postponed Pro 14: Leinster against Connacht

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 8.30 p.m.

LA Grizzlies @ Clippers

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Hawaii Tournament of masters

SOCCER BBC 1, 22.15-23.45 p.m.

Highlights Game of the day

SUNDAY (January 5th)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 8 a.m.

2nd test, D3 South Africa versus England

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 11 a.m.

11 clock La Liga: Granada versus Mallorca

1pm Real Sociedad vs Villarreal

3 pm Alaves vs. Real Betis

Football Premier Sports 1 from 11.25 a.m.

11.30 a.m. Serie A: Brescia against Lazio

14 o’clock SPAL against Verona

5pm Genoa against Sassuolo

7:45 p.m. AS Roma against Turin

DARTS Eurosport 1, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

London BDO World Championship

GAA TG4 from 1.30 p.m.

All-Ireland Club SHC semi-finals

14 o’clock Ballyhale Shamrocks versus Slaughtneil

4 p.m. St. Thomas v Borris-Ileigh

FOOTBALL BT Sport 1 from 1.30 p.m.

2:11 p.m. FA Cup: Middlesbrough against Tottenham

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 1.50 a.m.

2:11 p.m. FA Cup: Sheffield Utd vs. AFC Fylde

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 2.30 p.m.

14 o’clock EP: Wasps against Northampton

Football BBC 1 from 3:30 p.m.

eir Sport 1 from 3 p.m.

4:11 p.m. FA Cup: Liverpool versus Everton

GAA TG4, 5.40 p.m. – 6.40 p.m.

To repeat 2019 SHC: Dublin vs. Wexford

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 8 p.m.

8 p.m. La Liga: Celta Vigo vs. Osasuna

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 8.30 p.m.

LA Knicks @ Clippers

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.35pm

Highlights Match of the day 2

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Kapalua Tournament of masters

