Here’s the deal. In last week’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore indirectly exposed shady information. She said that Tanya’s man had exchanged numbers with another woman. Obviously, the implication was that Tanya’s man might be cheating on her. Kenya never revealed directly to Tanya that he was the man in question, but Tanya understood this. It was too obvious with the way they addressed her. Thus, Tanya, in an act which she considered adequate revenge, revealed to Cynthia, Porsha, Marlo and Kandi that Kenya Moore wore a wig at one point while they were in Toronto. Later, Marlo thought it would be a good idea to blow up Kenya’s place on the wig in his own act of revenge. Kenya has reluctantly admitted that it sometimes wears a wig, but that is not really news. They all wear wigs and pieces and it’s really good.

Wigs are an excellent style of protection. They are a way to be versatile with your hair without damaging your real way. Now, in the case of Kenya, I understand why some people give her the side eye because before last night, she never mentioned her wig use and even had the audacity to shade others women in the cast for their hair choices. More recently, she made fun of the edges of Marlo. Remember when she organized Marlo’s hair care event with her own group promoting Kenya Moore Hair Care? It was sticky.

Okay, so why do you always go out of your way to make your casting comrades feel less worn by wigs? Nothing wrong with wearing wigs, but you always reject other women for it. It wouldn’t have been a problem with anyone else. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/9EAflNqPpg

– #RHOA (@itstruthbitch) January 20, 2020

Kenya has also been adamant towards viewers and anyone who wanted to know how her hair looks real and would never mention incorporating wigs into her routine. She even let Andy take root. She also let Wendy Williams root it. Obviously his own hair is long and full, which is genetic. But Kenya is also smart, and she knows that from a marketing point of view, her claims about her hair care products promote the same health and fullness that she naturally looks ridiculous. It probably won’t be because his fans love him and will continue to support him, but it’s still unlikely to be.

For Tanya, the information she dropped was a big bomb, it wasn’t. It was a nice essay but seriously, who really believed that Kenya had never worn wigs outside of Andy and white viewers who knew nothing about black hair?

