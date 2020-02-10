advertisement

It was a big surprise that Eminem first appeared at the Academy Awards on Sunday to play “Lose Yourself”, the song from “8 Mile” that earned him the 2003 Oscar for best original song. Especially surprising because 18 years ago he was nowhere to be seen when he won.

While the Oscars are known for Best Original Title nominations that perform their songs to spice up the show, Eminem did not fully show the event, stayed at home in Detroit, and left long-time friend and producer Luis Resto to accept the award.

But it wasn’t that he hated the Hoity Toity Academy. He just thought he wasn’t going to win. In fact, in an interview with “Behind the Boards” in 2007, Eminem said that he didn’t even know that he could even be nominated for an Oscar.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_EZO4O64K0k (/ embed)

“I just felt like I had no chance because when I heard that I was nominated, I thought it was for actors,” he said. I wasn’t sure what Grammy or Oscar meant exactly, what specific awards meant, I wasn’t sure what they meant, so I didn’t know what awards meant and this special award … I didn’t know. I just felt like I had a snowball chance of winning hell. “

“At this point in my life, I always thought that rap was not so fair in anything. That was one of the reasons I wasn’t invited to the first Grammys because I pretty much protested it. I didn’t understand why there is a rap category and the best album category, and I didn’t understand why rap albums can’t fall into the best album category. “

After Eminem left the Oscar stage on Sunday, he sent a tweet in which he thanked the Oscars for the invitation. This included a video in which Resto accepted the Oscar “Lose Yourself” on his behalf.

Listen, if you had another try, another opportunity … Thank you for having me at TheAcademy. I’m sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo

– Marshall Mathers (@Eminem), February 10, 2020

