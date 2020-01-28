advertisement

This is a message of appreciation Papoose. It is safe to say that all men in the Love and Hip-Hop franchise with a dramatic relationship need a friend like Papoose. He has been the most consistent man in the series, seems balanced, sane, intelligent, loyal (hopefully), treats Rémy like a human being, he is mature, disciplined and gives very good advice to many of articulation heads. on this show need, even when it seems obvious.

Papoose is usually the one who gives the most sound advice, and honestly, he should consider becoming a therapist and starting a full-fledged coaching business to bring these brothers together. It is easy to see why Rémy likes him. The other men on this show have been with women for years and haven’t even cooked for them at least once. Like, whet?

I’m all about Papoose on #LHHNY. His vibrations are so positive and he always tries to raise men ❤️

Either way, Papoose is a man with a plan. He is thoughtful, he seems objective, and he always tells the men on this show what to do. Now do they listen? Not always, but when they do – like when Safaree received advice on how to deal with Erica – things seem to work for them.

Papoose is that friend who will always tell the truth, whether good or bad, but he knows how to get the message out. He’d better start checking out the advice he’s preparing, and the men on this show who claim to care about the women they’re with should seek out the hoodie guru Pap. But only when they are ready.

