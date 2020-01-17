advertisement

Another Friday in January with a pay day still not quite close at hand, so it’s undoubtedly a night in front of the box for many of you.

And you can’t spend a Friday night without at least knowing who is on “The Late Late Show”.

A very, very rich and older man will tell the nation why he should be the richest of the rich, and that all the ideas for helping people who are not the richest are just terrible. Or in other words, Ryan will be joined by billionaire businessman Alan Sugar, who will say what he thinks of Jeremy Corbyn. He will also discuss the caliber of aspiring Irish entrepreneurs he is looking for before the next series of “The Apprentice”.

Pete Best, a former Beatles drummer, will be in the studio to discuss his debut with the group that has grown to become the largest group in the world, and his career as a musician, after giving way to Ringo Starr in 1962.

A former Irish captain who swapped his football boots for virtual shoes and made waves as one of the best FIFA video game players in the world, will join Ryan for a chat.

The biggest interview of the evening will undoubtedly be with Meabh and Sebastian Quoirin, the parents of Nóra Quoirin who died tragically in Malaysia last August. Following the announcement that the Malaysian authorities have decided to close the case in the death of the 15-year-old, Meabh and Sebastian will explain why they are now seeking help from the Irish public.

When she appeared on “The Late Late Show” two weeks ago, Kathleen Keyes called on people from all over Ireland to sign up for organ donation. Each year, on average, 80 grieving families make the decision to donate the organs of their loved ones in the hope of helping someone in need. During this Friday’s broadcast, we will meet some of the people who benefited from the courageous decision to donate.

Finally, Limerick’s Hermitage Green will also be among the musical performances of this evening.

Watch “The Late Late Show” tonight on RTÉ One at 9:35 p.m.

