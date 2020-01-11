advertisement

It’s January, so many of you will probably be paying attention to your pennies or livers after the Christmas holidays and planning an evening outside the box tonight.

If so, you will probably want to know who are on the chat shows. Find out who Graham Norton will be chatting with here, while below is the “The Late Late Show” lineup.

A special segment of the show is showcased by legendary Irish actress Brenda Fricker. Oscar-winning star will join Ryan to look back at Brenda’s illustrious Hollywood career that spanned six decades and included roles in titles from ‘The Field’, ‘A Time To Kill’, ‘Home Alone 2’, and more sure, ‘My left foot’.

Daniel Day-Lewis and Brenda Fricker in “My Left Foot”

Michelin-starred chef Richard Corrigan will explain to viewers why he doesn’t let Brexit hinder his ever-expanding restaurant business, why he thinks vegans are wrong about Irish agriculture, and why fast food is “shit” “and there is no excuse to eat it anymore.

“The Late Late Show” will also remember late broadcaster Larry Gogan, who unfortunately died this week.

Also on the show, Becky Loftus Dore will talk to Ryan about her experience as a surrogate for two friends who were having trouble conceiving.

The Irish group Kodaline, at the top of the charts, will be in the studio for an exclusive worldwide representation of their new single, Wherever You Are.

Presenting the most exciting ideas from the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition, a number of students will accompany Ryan on their projects, and he will be joined by this year’s new winner.

In another musical performance, Stockton’s Wing will treat audiences and viewers at home with their ever popular number, “Beautiful Affair”.

Finally, the leaders of this year’s Transformation operation will also be in the studio.

Watch “The Late Late Show” Friday at 9:35 pm on RTÉ One.

