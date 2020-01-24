advertisement

If you are planning a quiet evening tonight and the programming for ‘The Late Late Show’ is not doing it for you, find out who Graham Norton will chat with below.

Graham is joined by Robert Downey Jr and Emma Thompson who will talk about playing in the fantastic adventure on the big screen “Dolittle”.

Hugh Laurie discusses his role in “The Personal Story of David Copperfield” as well as working with Armando Iannucci in his latest television show, “Avenue 5”.

Also, in what turned out to be unusual timing, Monty Python’s Terry Gilliam will be on the series. Gilliam was already booked to discuss his film “ The Man Who Killed Don Quixote ”, but there is no doubt that he will have a drink tonight with fellow Python, Terry Jones, who died this week.

Finally, the music will be provided by the American singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles who performs “She Used to Be Mine”, from her musical “Waitress”.

Watch it all on “The Graham Norton Show” at 10:35 pm at BBC One.

