advertisement

This week’s programming for “Graham Norton” seems interesting to say the least.

Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming – it’s Harry Potter and Eli Gold from ‘The Good Wife’, you uncultivated pigs – are on the couch, touting their run in the West End with ‘Endgame’ by Samuel Beckett. Radcliffe also has “ Guns Akimbo ” which will be out very soon, while Cumming is still a fantastic guest.

THIS WEEK! Join @CraigDavid, @SharonHorgan, Daniel Radcliffe & @Alancumming! On @BBCOne at 10:35 p.m. TheGNShow pic.twitter.com/o7ZTBpd2BC

– Graham Norton Show (@TheGNShow) January 8, 2020

advertisement

Miriam Margoyles – also always a fantastic guest – is on the promotion of new episodes of “ Call The Midwife ”, and don’t be surprised if she blows up Cadbury’s Caramel bunny voice at some point. Yes, the voice of the Caramel rabbit from Cadbury was also Professor Sprout in “Harry Potter” and the nurse in “Romeo + Juliet” by Baz Luhrmann. Every day is a school day here, friends.

Sharon Horgan will also be on the Big Red Couch, talking about her next film, ‘Military Wives’, which sees her playing alongside Kristin Scott Thomas and Jason Flemyng. Expect some kind of joke about her ability to sing, as the film is about a group of women forming a choir on American military bases during the war in Afghanistan.

As for music, none other than Craig David performs and probably prepares tickets for his tour in the arenas of the United Kingdom. Bo appropriate.

The new year has been amazing 🙌🏾🎆 Thanks for all the love ❤ We are going to make 2020 a special year année From my #HoldThatThought UK 🇬🇧 Arena tour 🔥🔥🔥 You can get your tickets now ✨🎟🎉 https : // t .co / 2t9U4dN4iH ​​pic.twitter.com/6WuHmUFWOl

– Craig David (@CraigDavid) January 3, 2020

.

advertisement