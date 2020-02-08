advertisement

The Derby Arboretum has seen more than three times more crime than any other area in the city in the past three years.

Derbyshire police data show that there have been more than 31,000 crimes recorded in the Arboretum since January 2017.

That’s more than three times the number of crimes in any other neighborhood. The second highest is Alvaston with just under 8,500.

The neighborhood with the fewest crimes recorded was Oakwood, with just under 2,200.

Councilor Gulfraz Nawaz, for Arboretum, called the figures “disappointing”, but provided an explanation.

He said: “First of all, Arboretum Ward includes the city center.

“If it didn’t include the city center, the numbers could be comparable to those in other regions.

“There is also a larger population living here and that could also be the problem.

“I think the local police are doing a great job, but I think the senior officers need to do more to allocate more money to the police.”

Oakwood advisor Mick Barker has lived in the area since the first homes were built in 1979.

He said: “Oakwood is a fairly new area, in terms of years, compared to the rest of Derby and we have tried over the years to establish its reputation.

“In crime prevention, it is not a material element that leads to crime prevention. These are the people who protect their own properties, by being aware and taking care of themselves.

“For example, Oakwood has just had a wave of car crimes.

“But people are aware of the problem mainly because they have video surveillance that shows people playing with cars.

“Then the police can respond to this and they have already dealt with someone.

“This is a team effort from the local population, safer neighborhood teams and the local police.”

Barker voiced concerns about the boundaries the police use to classify his crimes and said that sometimes the borders between Oakwood and Derwent are blurred.

The full list of Derby neighborhoods is below:

district Number of crimes Percentage of all crimes in Derby Neighborhood population in 2011 Percentage of the entire population Crimes per capita Arboretum 31184 29% 18.590 7% 1.68 Alvaston 8468 8% 16.225 7% 0.52 Darley 7408 7% 14.897 6% 0.50 Sinfin 7259 7% 15.128 6% 0.48 Abbey 7176 7% 15.334 6% 0.47 Normanton 6877 6% 17.071 7% 0.40 Derwent 6313 6% 14.102 6% 0.45 Mackworth 5210 5% 14.180 6% 0.37 Boulton 5133 5% 13.874 6% 0.37 Chaddesden 4303 4% 13.413 5% 0.32 Littleover 4183 4% 14.375 6% 0.29 Chellaston 3594 3% 15.198 6% 0.24 Spondon 2945 3% 12377 5% 0.24 Blagreaves 2424 2% 13055 5% 0.19 Allestree 2201 2% 13622 5% 0.16 Mickleover 2171 2% 14022 6% 0.15 Oakwood 2156 2% 13259 5% 0.16

The table above shows the number of crimes committed per capita, showing that 29% of all crimes in Derby take place in the Arboretum which represents 7% of the population of Derby. As has been pointed out, this includes crimes committed in the city center.

At the other end of the scale, Oakwood, Allestree and Mickleover each represent 2% of the population of Derby and the three areas have the lowest number of crimes per person in the city.

The population figures for each district were taken from 2011 census data and may therefore have changed since then.

