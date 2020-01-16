advertisement

You may still be in shock from this final season of Game of Thrones, but there is hope on the horizon. It comes in the form of a spin-off, ‘House of the Dragon’, which has already been lit by HBO for a full season.

We now know that it will probably be 2022 when we see this too. Speaking to Variety at Television Critics Assn. On Wednesday, HBO programming chief Casey Bloys said it was his “best guess” for the premiere of “House of the Dragon”.

Co-created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, ‘House of the Dragon’ is based on Martin’s book ‘Fire & Blood’. It takes place 300 years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and tells the story of the house Targaryen.

No production date has yet been set, but Bloys said: “They’re in the break room right now. I guess we’ll see him on the air in 22”. “

Bloys also discussed the now canceled Game of Thrones prequel with Naomi Watts, saying there was no reason why it didn’t work.

“The pilots – sometimes they meet, sometimes they don’t,” said Bloys. “And I would say that was very much the case here. There is nothing I would like to point out and say” Oh, that was the problem. “”

He continued. “This [prequel] was 8,000 years before the current show, so it required a lot more invention. One of the advantages of ‘House of the Dragon’ was that there was a text by George and there was a little more than a roadmap. [Goldman’s prequel] had more challenges in terms of creating a world, but I think she handled it beautifully … there was not one glaring thing. “

