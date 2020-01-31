advertisement

Finally, we can say goodbye to the endless month of January and welcome February with open arms. It brings slightly brighter evenings, a day dedicated to romance and a whole new batch of brand new content for Netflix.

Check out what’s new in February below:

NETFLIX ORIGINAL TV SERIES

Locke & Key | 02/07/2020

“ Locke & Key ” revolves around three brothers and sisters who, after the murder of their father, move to their ancestral home in Massachusetts to discover that the house has magic keys which give them a wide range of powers. and capabilities. They don’t know much, a devious demon also wants the keys, and will stop at nothing to reach them. Adapted from the best-selling cult graphic novels by Joe Hill (son of Stephen King) and Gabriel Rodriguez, this series is from Carlton Cuse (EP / co-author of ‘Lost’, ‘Bates Motel’) and Meredith Averill (EP / co-author of “The Haunting of Hill House”), which should give you an idea of ​​what to expect.

Van Helsing: Season 4 | 02/08/2020

Vanessa embraces a new philosophy as the secrets of Blak-Tek are revealed and Sam continues his diabolical agenda: resuscitate the Dark One.

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 | 02/13/2020

Félix has to face the United States and the consequences of his actions against the DEA in the face of dissatisfaction within his organization.

Cable Girls: last season | 02/14/2020

Lidia returns to Spain to try to find her daughter with the help of her close friends, while they are all grappling with the consequences of the civil war.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2 | 02/28/2020

Formula 1 drivers, managers and team owners live life on the fast lane – on and off the track.

I don’t agree with that | 02/26/2020

“ I don’t agree with that ” is a story of irreverent origin that follows a teenage girl (Sophia Lillis) who navigates the trials and tribulations of high school, while facing the complexities of her family, his emerging sexuality and his mysterious superpowers. begins to awaken deep within her. From the creator / director of ‘The End of the F *** ing World’ Jonathan Entwistle and the producers of ‘Stranger Things’ comes a new series based on the graphic novel Charles Forsman.

Altered Carbon: Season 2 | 02/27/2020

When work brings Takeshi Kovacs back to Harlan’s world in a new pocket, he finds the planet at war – and his long-lost love lost in the shadows.

Subscribers | 02/27/2020

Followers’ is the first dramatic series directed by Mika Ninagawa (‘Diner’, ‘No Longer Human’) and highlights her unique approach to filming with vivid dreamlike colors, as well as a distinct and vibrant aesthetic. It’s an original story that depicts Tokyo with the fashion and authentic lifestyles of the women who live there, with Miki Nakatani, Elaiza Ikeda and more talented casts.

Restaurants on the edge | 02/28/2020

A team of experts transforms failing riverside restaurants into destinations connected to their community and worthy of their breathtaking locations.

WEEKLY TV SERIES

Better Call Saul: Season 5 | (New episodes every week from 2/24/20)

After junior lawyer Jimmy McGill as he turns into a morally defended lawyer Saul Goodman, the prequel to “Breaking Bad” returns for season 5.

ORIGINAL NETFLIX FILM

Horse girl | 02/07/2020

Sarah (Alison Brie) is a socially awkward art and craft worker who is happier with horses and supernatural crime shows than people. But when a series of strangely lucid dreams upsets the simplicity of her waking life, Sarah becomes increasingly unable to distinguish the logic of her dreams from reality. Directed by Jeff Baena, “Horse Girl” is a dark humor psychological thriller on the search for truth by a woman, however abstract she may be.

The coldest game | 02/08/2020

During the Cold War, troubled math genius Josh Mansky found himself enlisted to play in a USA-Russia chess match – and a deadly spy game.

To all the boys: P.S. I still love you | 02/12/2020

Netflix’s romantic comedy “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” was successful for the streaming service with a sequel announced shortly after its launch in August 2018. It was based on the novel of author Jenny Han and this sequel is based on the second book in Han’s trilogy. He sees Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) start their relationship after their romantic meeting on the football field at the end of the first film. They promise never to break their hearts and that everything will be fine until another recipient of one of Lana Jean’s love letters comes on the scene. Can John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher) win his way into Lana’s heart?

All bright places | 02/28/2020

Based on Jennifer Niven’s internationally acclaimed novel, ‘All The Bright Places’ tells the story of Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) and Theodore Finch (Justice Smith), who meet and change each other’s lives forever. As they struggle with the emotional and physical scars of their past, they come together, discovering that even the smallest places and moments can mean something. This captivating drama offers a refreshing and human vision of the experience of mental illness, its impact on relationships, as well as the beauty and lasting impact of young love.

NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY

Tom Papa: You are doing well! | 02/04/2020

In this era of insurmountable media consumption and where bad news is spreading quickly in all directions, Tom Dad is here to proclaim You’re Doing Great! Which is also the title of his first Netflix comedy special. Life is not perfect, it never has been and never will be and Tom wants you to know it’s okay! Life is rough, he understands, and wants to remind us to take care of ourselves, to embrace who you have become and to absorb the beauty of life.

ORIGINAL NETFLIX DOCUMENTARIES

The pharmacist | 02/05/2020

In 1999, after losing his son in a drug-related shooting in New Orleans and lack of police response, a small town pharmacist – Dan Schneider – is lucky when he embarks on a fierce chase to find and bring to justice the killer of his son. . But months later, the ripple effects of his son’s addiction and tragic death would return to him when a disturbing number of apparently healthy young men began to visit Dan’s pharmacy with high-dose prescriptions. OxyContin. Feeling a crisis long before the opioid epidemic caught the country’s attention, Dan’s mission is to save the lives of other sons and daughters in his community. Then take the fight against Big Pharma itself.

Who Killed Malcolm X? | 02/07/2020

Decades after the assassination of African-American leader Malcolm X, an activist embarks on a complex mission in search of truth in the name of justice.

CAMINO IN ROMA | 02/11/2020

Mexican documentary director Andrés Clariond has made a documentary about the Oscar-nominated Roma hit. They filmed the entire production, which includes an in-depth interview with Alfonso Cuaron, who won the Oscar for best director for this film.

The Chef Show: Volume 3 | 02/19/2020

Cooking is a journey. And making a meal is much more than food. It’s about appreciating friends, family and tradition. An opportunity to come together. Learn, share and celebrate different flavors, cultures and people. In The Chef Show, actor / director Jon Favreau and award-winning chef Roy Choi meet after their critically acclaimed film Chef to embark on a new adventure. The two friends experiment with their favorite recipes and techniques, cooking, cooking, exploring and collaborating with some of the biggest names in entertainment and gastronomy.

Babies | 02/21/2020

Shot over a three-year period, “Babies” explores the miracle of the first full year of life through the pioneering work of leading scientists from around the world. The series examines the epic journey each person takes, from the helpless newborn to the independent toddler.

