advertisement

A new bomb is about to fall on the villa and her name is Rebecca.

Rebecca Gormley is about to join the other candidates on “Love Island”. She has revealed that she has her eye on “Connagh, Callum and Mike” and will go “as far as I need to go” to get the guy she wants.

She is 21 years old from Newcastle and works as a model and part-time assistant.

She was Miss Newcastle in 2018 and finished sixth in Miss England 2019.

advertisement

Rebecca describes herself as “fun, noisy, outgoing, fearless and spontaneous” and considers her eyes or breasts to be her best feature.

What is your worst habit?

Watch people up and down and not realize. I give the wrong impression but I usually check what they are wearing!

Describe your ideal man.

I like a “Jack the boy”. He must be the center of attention easy to understand and someone who gets involved in the chat.

Who is your favorite for celebrities?

Christian Gray of Fifty Shades of Gray. He’s a man who knows what he wants.

How do you tend to stick to dates?

Thanks to friends of friends or on Instagram, I receive messages.

What was your most disastrous dating / dating experience?

When I arrived on the date, I got out of the car and my dress was split all the way down the back. I did not know! My date told me. We had safety pins in the restaurant and pinned it together!

Describe the first ideal date.

Italian food, good wine, fresh – not a noisy place.

What is an immediate stop for you at a guy’s house?

Long nails!

Which boy [s] of the villa are you thinking of?

Connagh, Callum and Mike…

How far are you willing to go in the villa to find the guy you want?

As far as I have to go.

Do you have a plan?

I need to chat with them, I haven’t seen enough of them to know how I’m going to approach it. I like funny guys, so I think making the guy laugh is a tick in the box. But no gentle movements, I’ll just be myself.

Party tip:

I can whistle with my lower lip – be careful.

‘Love Island’ continues tonight on Virgin Media One at 9 p.m.

.

advertisement